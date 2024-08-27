Employee Was Alarmed To Learn What Her Co-Worker Used To Refill Their Communal Coffee Maker

A woman shared the bizarre and extremely disgusting way that her co-worker made coffee for their other colleagues in their shared coffee maker, and now people are attempting to hold back their visceral reactions.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and nail tech named Nay shared the puke-inducing experience she recently had after discovering something that completely changed her mind about drinking coffee at work.

Advertisement

She was alarmed to learn what her co-worker used to refill their communal coffee maker.

"Put a finger down if you started a new job a couple of months ago and your favorite part about this job is not your co-workers or even the clients; it's actually the fact that there's a nice coffee machine that's fully stocked up front," Nay began her video by holding up her fingers to the camera.

Advertisement

Working at a nail salon, Nay admitted that it was nice to not have to either go out and buy coffee before her shift or bring coffee in from her house. So, taking full advantage of the coffee maker, Nay would make herself coffee every single day. But that all changed during a recent incident between her and another co-worker.

She recalled that one day, she'd been about to get her third cup of coffee when she suddenly noticed her co-worker holding around four to five half-empty water bottles and pouring them into the coffee maker.

New Africa | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Immediately, Nay asked her co-worker what she was doing, wanting to give her the benefit of the doubt but already knowing that she was using those half-empty water bottles to make coffee.

"She proceeds to tell [me], 'Yeah, I gave three customers some bottles of water earlier today, and when I walked around the rooms, I realized nobody drank all of them,'" Nay continued.

"'They were like half drunk so I just decided to put them in the coffee pot so we can make some fresh coffee.' And [I] look at her like, What the [expletive] did you just say?"

Advertisement

Flabbergasted by what her co-worker said, Nay made sure to ask if she would repeat herself.

Caught off guard by her co-worker's response, Nay pointed out that there couldn't be any version of reality that she was living in where her co-worker was using backwash water from clients in their nail salon to make coffee.

Not only was that incredibly unhygienic, but we're also still living amid COVID, and if there's anything the pandemic should've taught us, it's the importance of not spreading unnecessary germs to others.

"She says, 'Yeah, I always do this. I've been doing this for a long time. If I ever see a bottle of water lying around and I don't see anybody drinking it, I just take it, and I put it into the coffee pot,'" Nay recalled her co-worker saying.

She claimed that upon learning this, she immediately went on Amazon to find a detox of some sort because who knows what kind of particles and bacteria were in those water bottles.

Advertisement

"So now [I'm] on Amazon trying to find a detox or something because [I've] been drinking tuberculosis and backwash for the last six months," Nay concluded.

Not only will Nay most likely never be using that communal coffee maker again, but her days of getting free coffee at work may be over.

At the end of the day, while we all have different ways of making coffee, I hope we can all agree that using half-empty water bottles to fill up any kind of coffee maker probably isn't the best way to make a cup, and hopefully, this isn't a common practice!

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.