Former Employee Accused Of ’Scamming Money’ By Asking To Get Paid For Coming In To Help His Boss After He Quit

An employee was accused of trying to scam a company out of money after being asked to fulfill a request that he wasn't required to complete — especially without compensation.

In a TikTok video, the anonymous message exchange between an employee and their boss was shared with Ben Askins, a career content creator, who was shocked at the audacity of this manager for expecting a former employee to work for free.

The employee was accused of 'scamming money' by asking to get paid to come in and help his boss after he quit.

The conversation between the unnamed employee and boss began with the person's boss texting to ask if they were on "annual leave" today because they hadn't seen them in the office. The employee responded that he no longer worked at the company and his last day had come and gone.

"That's not strong communication to start that one," Askins noted as he read the conversation between the employee and boss.

The boss continued, saying that they hadn't realized this employee no longer worked there before questioning if they did the appropriate paperwork about the person who would replace him.

The employee answered that they had, and had even forwarded all of the necessary paperwork to their boss and that he had personally handed his two-week notice to this boss as well. Askins exclaimed that this was extremely "poor" behavior from this manager for not realizing that someone on their team had quit and left.

The boss admitted that they had eventually found all of the handover information but couldn't make sense of it before proceeding to ask the former employee if they would come back to the job to run through it with them.

"He doesn't work there anymore!" Askins insisted. "He handed in his notice. He did a handover. This is completely on you that you have no idea what's going on."

Photo: Samuel Borges Photography / Canva Pro

Rightfully so, the employee replied that it depended on how much money his boss was willing to pay him for this request. However, their boss informed them that they wouldn't be getting paid for this.

"Well, I would have to travel and it would take me a few hours out of my day, I would need to be compensated for that," the employee wrote back.

Instead of understanding the reason for wanting to get paid, their boss simply accused them of trying to scam them out of money and argued that all they were asking was a "quick favor."

The employee said that they would be happy to come in for two hours of pay.

"This one is an absolute delusion. First thing, he didn't know his team member had left despite handing his notice to him," Askins pointed out. "He's obviously skipped all the handover stuff, it's completely on him that he's in this mess. He's got the email, but for some reason can't understand it."

The employee held his ground though, informing their boss that it wasn't their fault their boss didn't show up to the team meeting when they ran through everything. They'd even offered a session with their boss multiple times but were rejected. They claimed that if their boss really needed help, they'd come in, but only if they were paid.

"Fine. I guess if you are going to be like this. I have no choice," the boss replied at the end of the conversation. Askins was flabbergasted at this entire exchange, insisting that the ordeal was "pathetic" on the boss' side.

"Of course, he should be paid!" Askins said. "He left the job. You're asking him to come in, I mean why can't you do it online?"

You can't ask a former employee to work for free because of your own mistake.

At the end of the day, this employee quit their job, made sure to give their boss plenty of notice about their departure as well as all of the information they needed about the person coming in to replace him, and it was their own boss' fault that they didn't think to read about it or be informed about the new change.

If there's work involved, a person should be rightfully compensated. This type of behavior, especially from a boss, will only create a hostile work environment, and soon, many more employees will join this man in quitting and finding something better.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.