93-Year-Old-Woman Who Doesn't 'Have That Much Longer In The World’ Shares 5 Things That Give Her A Happy Life

Content creator Karim Jovian conducts impromptu interviews on the streets of New York. He recently spoke with a 93-year-old woman about the ways she stays young at heart and what makes her feel fulfilled.

Growing older reminds us that happiness isn't necessarily measured in big achievements and success, but in simple, deeply human truths. It's not about how much time we have; it's about paying attention to what truly matters and living by it. The advice she gave is something we should all follow to live much better lives.

A 93-year-old woman, who doesn’t have much longer in the world, shared 5 things that give her a happy life:

1. She does what she wants to do

Doodeez | Shutterstock

Jovian asked her what it felt like to be 93, and she gave an honest yet hopeful answer. “Well, my feet hurt,” she laughed. “Otherwise, well, I know that I don’t have that much longer in the world, and I don’t feel sad about it, because my feet hurt, and other things hurt,” she said, still laughing.

“My physical condition is just going to get worse. But otherwise, I have a good life, and I enjoy it,” she added. When Jovian asked if she was happy, she answered without hesitation. “Yes, I am happy,” she said and then revealed why. “I’m happy because I’m doing what I want to do,” she said. “I get to come out to Washington Square Park and watch all this crazy stuff.”

2. She has her own work

She explained that another source of happiness in her life is having her own work. Jovian revealed on Instagram that the woman he spoke with was acclaimed photographer Rosalind Fox Solomon. Before her passing, she received multiple accolades throughout her extensive career documenting the inner workings of American lives, including the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Infinity Award.

“It’s important to know yourself and know what you really want to do,” Solomon said in a tribute video posted by the International Center of Photography. “It’s important to know that you have to work really, really hard. It’s not an easy road.” Solomon offers a perspective on how challenging, stimulating work gave her a sense of purpose and drive, which ultimately helped her live a fulfilling life.

3. She’s involved with different passion projects

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Jovian’s next question touched on an issue that feels truly universal: How to create a life that holds meaning. “How do you stay happy?” He asked, highlighting the difference between being intermittently happy and achieving long-term happiness. Solomon answered that one way she stays happy is by “being involved with projects.”

She shared the advice she would give to someone who wants to be happy, explaining that people should always pursue their passions. “Find something that interests them very, very much, and to pursue that interest,” Solomon said. For people who are older or retired, staying involved in community activities can be a great way to keep their minds sharp and stay socially connected.

4. She has close friends

Solomon also revealed that being in touch with friends and loved ones brings her joy. While it might not always feel easy to stay close to people in our lives, being the one to reach out and send that text is a valuable way to exist in the world.

Maintaining relationships matters even more as you age. Older adults are more vulnerable to loneliness, especially when experiencing declining health and reduced mobility. In truth, we’re all seeking connection; sometimes, we have to be the ones to reach out first.

5. She’s happy being by herself

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

While Solomon sings the praises of being social, she also recognizes the importance of being happy with who she is. She revealed one last piece of advice for people to cultivate happiness, saying, “I would tell them, ‘reach out to other people, but to be happy in their own company.’”

It’s clear from the openness and vibrancy with which Solomon moves through the world that she’s created a life full of meaning. Her artistic contributions and her wise advice will live on, showing how our memories, too, hold meaning, much like our lived experiences.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.