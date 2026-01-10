The Super Easy 5-Minute Trick That Invites Wealth & Good Fortune Into Your Home

Who doesn't want to invite wealth and good fortune into their lives? If you think it's a long, drawn-out process to do just that, think again. With a 5-minute feng shui trick, your fortune is about to change in the best way possible.

Feng shui is the practice of arranging your living space in a way that creates peace and balance with the rest of the world. The ultimate goal is to establish synergy between yourself and your environment, resulting in total harmony. But it's not just inside your house that feng shui is important. You need to take special care with your front door, too.

Advertisement

Try this easy feng shui front door cleaning trick to invite wealth and good fortune into your home.

In feng shui, the front door is very important. It is the first thing you touch when entering your home. It is believed to be where energy and wealth enter your home.

That means the front door should be just as tidy as the inside of your house. Cleaning it welcomes all those good vibes. The curb appeal of your home is vital in feng shui. The front is where chi (good or bad energy) enters, so it should always be clean, warm, and welcoming.

A woman named Rachel took to TikTok to test the theory. She explained that cleaning your front door, or any other door in your home, for that matter, brings good luck into your life. Rachel went on to say that one of her friends cleaned her doors, and had a slew of positive things happen.

Advertisement

Now that we know how valuable the front door of your home is when attracting luck and wealth, feng shui dictates that you should clean each door in specific ways based on its material.

Wood door

All doors are not created equal. If you are cleaning wood, start by mixing a cleaning solution consisting of warm water and dish soap. Use a clean, non-abrasive cloth to gently scrub the door from top to bottom.

Advertisement

Next, use a separate, similar cloth with water to remove any residual soap. Be sure to dry the wooden door completely after wiping it down. Finish the job with a light coat of furniture polish.

Fiberglass door

Harsh cleaners can damage your fiberglass door. Instead, you can use a combination of dishwashing liquid and water, or something natural like vinegar and water.

Simply add your solution to a spray bottle, spritz it onto the door, and wipe with a soft cloth. If you want to remove tough grime, try adding 1/4 cup of baking soda.

Glass door

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Glass doors are beautiful and delicate. But nothing is worse than a cloudy glass door caked with dirt. For cleaning glass, start with a store-bought glass cleaner or a combination of water and vinegar.

Spray the door down, then wipe in circles with a cloth or paper towel to minimize any streaks.

Steel door

Steel doors are unique in that you rarely come across them on houses. But if you have a steel front door, keeping it in great condition is essential.

To clean, start with a mild soap and water, or a gentle all-purpose cleanser and a soft rag. Clean the door with plain water next. If your steel door has caked-on dirt, use steel wool or sandpaper to remove it. One extra step to take when cleaning your steel door is to apply a coat of primer to prevent rust. The same techniques can be applied to the metal door hardware.

Advertisement

Once you know how to get your specific door clean, be sure to add peppermint oil to keep the good energy flowing.

A witch named Kara shared that applying a mixture of peppermint oil and water to your front door will invite abundance, luck, and wealth. You can also raise your vibration by doing so.

Simply use a washcloth and the mixture, rubbing it on your front door. It would be easy to just add a few drops of the peppermint oil to your regular door cleaning routine.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.