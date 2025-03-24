Early Childhood Therapist Reveals The One Type Of Screen Time She’s Banned In Her Home

Monitoring screen time in early childhood is key to creating healthy growth and cognitive development in a child. Too much screen time can stunt brain development, social skills, and physical health, while overstimulation can disrupt sleep and focus. Setting limits helps kids build healthy habits, develop emotional intelligence, and connect with the world around them, ensuring that they grow up happy, healthy, and ready to thrive in the real world.

Advertisement

One early childhood therapist, however, claims that limiting the time kids spend on their devices isn't enough. What they watch is equally important. In fact, she took to TikTok to share the one type of screen time that is completely banned in her home.

An early childhood therapist and mom said that she doesn’t allow her children to watch YouTube in her home.

An early childhood therapist who goes by Early Emotions on socials made a TikTok video stating that she does not allow her children to become what she calls "YouTube kids" because the app is designed for a "quick endorphin release." She explained, "Everything is short, everything is snippy, and everything is available to switch; they have easy access to fly through and pick the next thing."

Advertisement

The therapist explained that sites like YouTube Kids are not as regulated as other video platforms.

Platforms like YouTube Kids rely on algorithms to determine what content is appropriate. While these algorithms are designed to detect anything inappropriate for children, they can sometimes fail to catch everything. As the therapist noted, "They say that it's for kids, but anybody can put anything up there."

Different countries have varying laws about what constitutes "appropriate" content for children. Even though there are rules for what is acceptable for children, not all content creators follow them, and enforcement isn't always as strict as it should be.

Advertisement

Sometimes, content that is technically meant for a younger audience can be manipulated to appear as if it's kid-friendly, but it may still contain inappropriate or harmful material. Additionally, children might end up stumbling upon unregulated content because of misspelled search terms or even due to ads targeting them.

Early Emotions went on to say, "What I've experienced — what I've seen on there — it's not something that my kid would know is a creepy, weird thing. But just feels kind of icky to me as a mom. Like, why is this a video? I don't want my kid to be watching this."

The therapist also argued that YouTube is causing kids to be more frustrated, resulting in meltdowns when they don't have access.

The rapid changes in visuals, bright colors, and loud sounds can be overstimulating for children. This constant stimulation can make it difficult for them to focus on anything else, leading to resistance when it’s time to stop. The brain is in a heightened state of activity, and transitioning away from that can be hard, especially if they are enjoying something.

Advertisement

StockLite | Canva Pro

The way content is designed on YouTube Kids and similar platforms can make it addictive. Videos often autoplay, and children can quickly be sucked into a loop of endless content. The more they watch, the harder it can be to stop. This makes the end of screen time feel like an abrupt stop to something that’s fun and engaging.

Younger children, in particular, don’t always understand time and can be caught off guard when their screen time is over. A study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that increased screen time at a younger age might lead to greater anger or frustration later in life. Even if they were enjoying what they were watching, the concept of "time’s up" might feel abrupt to them, leading to a meltdown.

Advertisement

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.