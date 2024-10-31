Mom Says She ‘Needs Space’ From Her 4-Year-Old Daughter After The Little Girl Hit Her & Spat In Her Face After Receiving A Gift She Didn’t Like

It's healthy to disengage when overstimulated by your toddler's tantrums.

Written on Oct 31, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
mom tries to calm reactive young daughter having a tantrum at home halfpoint | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Parenting is tough; there’s no doubt about that. The first few years, especially with your first child, can be a stressful and overwhelming introduction to parenthood as you discover your child’s unique personality, quirky behaviors, and, of course, inevitable tantrums. Then, about ten years later, you get to encounter a new phase of bad attitudes and rebellion as they enter puberty.

Bringing children into this world is a beautiful experience, but let’s not sugarcoat the reality — there will be many moments when you’ll feel immensely tested and question your role as a parent. Especially when the kids you would give your life for act entitled and disrespectful.

Advertisement

One mom took to Reddit to share her daughter’s aggressive reaction to a gift, admitting she needed space from the toddler to process.

In the r/parenting forum, the mom revealed she uses a chart to track her 4-year-old daughter’s behavior and rewards her when she behaves well — a great positive reinforcement tool that helps kids foster accountability and confidence. The young girl received five stickers on her rewards chart, resulting in a small prize.

“She was so excited to receive this prize but when I gave it to her, she exploded with disappointment and rage,” the mom wrote. “She hit me, told me I was a yucky mum, said she didn’t like me anymore, spat at me, and screamed in my face between sobs.”

Advertisement

little girl with hands in the air having a tantrum nojustice | Canva Pro

RELATED: Parenting Expert Reveals The Top 5 Things Parents Expect From Their Young Children That Are 'Not At All Developmentally Appropriate'

The mom felt overwhelmed by her daughter's violent reaction and didn't know how to process it.

The mom understandably became overwhelmed and triggered by her daughter’s burst of fury. Despite her attempts to stay calm and validate her daughter, the girl’s behavior only escalated, and the mom felt she had no other choice but to disengage and finish getting ready for work.

Advertisement

“I felt myself shutting down to her. I was over it. Done,” the mom shared candidly. “‘Stop screaming,’ is all I wanted to scream myself.”

The mom astoundingly maintained a composed attitude, but she later cried at work over the overstimulation and anxiety the situation caused her.

At the end of the day, the mom had a talk with her daughter, and the toddler apologized for her actions. The mom still felt like she needed some healthy space to process the situation, and she asked other parents for advice on the matter.

RELATED: The Sweet Lesson A Psychologist Mom Learned From Her Son's 'First Day Of School' Meltdown

Advertisement

Parenting requires a great deal of patience and maturity.

If you’re anything older than Generation Z, you likely would have experienced a less than forgiving response from your parents if you ever behaved this way.

Back in the day, many parents would believe a spanking qualifies as an appropriate measure for such behavior. Parents in 2024, however, are realizing how punishments like this often only lead to worse behavior, and they are actively trying to break these patterns, opting for gentler practices with stronger benefits. But, boy, is that a challenge.

@theparentingreframe These are the 3 things you want to avoid when your child is having a tantrum. It’s hard to not Komla on and fix it, but your child will benefit and the tantrums will reduce if you allow them the space to go through a few and realize that they’re ok. #parentingsupport #parentingtoddlers #tantrums101 #meltdown #parents #parentingishard ♬ original sound - Albiona Rakipi

Let’s be mindful that the child is only four, and emotional regulation takes time. 

Advertisement

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), toddlers may not learn effective self-regulation skills until they’re around the age of five. During this phase, toddlers don’t yet understand appropriate strategies for managing complex emotions, like disappointment or fear, and it’s common for them to engage in temper tantrums when triggered. This is ultimately an element of developmental psychology, so it’s important not to blame yourself or your child when encountering these challenging moments.

Reddit users agreed the mom handled the situation gracefully and admirably.

They praised the mom’s emotional maturity in validating her daughter’s disappointment and stepping away to stay calm. Parents shared some of their own challenges they’ve experienced with their toddlers and offered some solutions that have worked for them. They suggested the toddler's tantrum may not have even been about the gift, and it could have been a reaction to a broader issue.

"I learned recently that kids can hang big feelings on small inconveniences or disappointments," someone commented on the post. "Honestly, adults do this too, a lot. Think of 'the straw that broke the camel's back.'"

“It is OK to draw lines and say, ‘It’s OK to be mad, but it is not OK to hit me or spit.’ It would be good to talk about that in a calm moment,” one parent suggested in the comments.

Advertisement

If anything, the mom’s decision to create some healthy distance between her and her reactive child at that moment may have been the best solution she could consider during an unexpected tantrum.

More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
10 Things Gen X Kids Did Growing Up That Would Make Gen Z Cry
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
Why Tom Cruise Chooses Not To See His Daughter 11 Years After Their Last Sighting Together
@cassiemomcoach Replying to @kbrownley Being triggered by your toddler’s tantrums. Grab the 🔗 Calm Mom Playbook if you want to know more about staying regulated, calm and not being overstimulated by parenting and toddler.##toddlersoftiktok##parenting##raisingtoddlers##respectfulparenting##parentinglittles##toddlertok##toddlertantrumhack##toddlermomhack##momrage##momanger ♬ original sound - Cassie | parent coach

“If you’re about to lose your cool, take a minute to breathe and calm down before you address the situation,” APA affirmed. Doing so doesn’t mean you are avoiding the situation. Rather, you are avoiding an impulsive or emotional reaction, which can only escalate tension and anxiety.

It’s natural to become dysregulated and emotional when your child acts out over a gift of all things, but alas, this is the nature of many toddlers who are still developing an understanding of emotional regulation.

Advertisement

As the APA advised, mutual anger, consequences, and strict punishments are not the best approaches to bad behavior, as it will only increase the child’s aggression. Rather, continuing to model and reward positive behavior, as well as seeking support when necessary, will be a parent’s guide to connecting with their children and guiding them through these tough moments.

RELATED: A Mom Sits Back And Watches Her Teacher Friend Shut Down Her Son's Tantrum In Only 10 Seconds

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics. 