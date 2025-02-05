Divorce Attorney Says Men In These 3 Professions Are Least Likely To Cheat

When it comes to marriages ending, divorce lawyers are on the front lines. They may not understand the whys of relationships ending, but they certainly see trends in what causes splits. A divorce attorney named Kate Simonds has seen a lot in her family practice, and she took to TikTok to share that there are three specific professions that are the least likely to cheat from her experience.

Even though it is not factually confirmed that men who work in these fields will never be unfaithful, Simonds has noticed a behavioral pattern of men with these jobs.

Advertisement

Men who work in these 3 professions are least likely to cheat on their wives, according to a divorce attorney:

Simonds has practiced family law for over a decade and is familiar with what can lead to divorce — including infidelity. However, according to her, men who are least likely to cheat often work in these professions, based on her experience.

1. Accountants

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“I think you're pretty safe with an accountant,” Simonds said in a video to her social media followers. She noted that accountants typically have a specific personality trait that is not associated with infidelity.

Often guided by a strong code of ethics in their professional lives, accountants may carry these principles over into their personal beliefs. The accounting practice also has a strict schedule and routine for its employees, making it difficult for them even to have the time or excuses to cheat!

2. Pharmacists

Brianislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This should come as no surprise, given just how overwhelmed the pharmacy industry is right now. A National Community Pharmacists Association survey found that three-quarters of community pharmacies are experiencing staff shortages. The shortages are ongoing, and you’ve likely noticed a dramatic increase in the time it takes you to pick up your prescriptions.

Often, there aren't enough pharmacy staff members working at a time, and many of them are forced to work long hours beyond when they are scheduled. It’s unlikely that a pharmacist, given the demands of the job, would have the energy for an affair, given how much they work.

3. Farmers

Zoran Zereminski | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to Simonds, farmers wouldn’t even dream of cheating. While it is not the most popular profession among men nowadays, the farming industry is known for having a tight-knit community where they take care of one another. There is often social pressure to maintain family values and a reputation.

Farms are also typically located in rural areas, which makes social interactions with strangers rare. While isolation is often a factor that contributes to infidelity, in this case, it is quite the opposite.

Farming also requires intense physical labor and focus on day-to-day operations. Farmers have little time or energy for distractions, including affairs.

While there is no guarantee that men who work in these professions will never cheat on their spouses, Simonds' experience leads her to believe that men in these fields are, at the very least, less likely to cheat than other professions. They are too busy analyzing financial records, filling prescription bottles in an understaffed pharmacy, or milking cows.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.