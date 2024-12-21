Daughter Shares The Gifts Her Single Mom Was Able To Get Her 4 Younger Siblings For Christmas

It's easy to get swept up in the indulgence of the holiday season. Between a bounty of gifts and delicious foods and sweets, sometimes our love of all things decadent can make us forget that others aren't so lucky.

Many families do not have enough money to decorate for Christmas, exchange presents, or celebrate in other traditional ways. Still, parents work incredibly hard to make the holiday season memorable, regardless of their funds.

Advertisement

One girl shared the gifts her single mom was able to get her younger siblings for Christmas.

In a TikTok, a girl named Willow shared what her single mom purchased for her four younger siblings for Christmas this year.

“My two 16-year-old [brothers] got a pair of clothes! And a speaker to share," she began, showing off the gifts. “My two younger siblings got a couple of toys and blankets!”

Advertisement

Willow also revealed the “stocking stuffers” that had been selected for both the teenagers and the younger children, including dominos, t-shirts, and more toys. While the number of items was meager by many people’s standards, it was surely appreciated by the kids.

In the caption of Willow’s video, she wrote a sweet message about her mom. “I love her soo much,” she said. “She tries her best for us! I know it’s not much but we love her and know how hard she works to provide for us.”

Willow shared in a comment that her mom “took on a few extra shifts these past few weeks” to make Christmas possible for her kids.

Advertisement

Christmas spending is out of control.

A holiday that, at its heart, is meant to be about love and family has morphed into something overly commercialized.

The average person’s spending habits reflect this change in focus. According to Gallup, Americans planned to spend about $1,014 on Christmas gifts in 2024.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that the median weekly income of Americans is approximately $1,139. So, Americans plan to spend about a week's salary on Christmas gifts.

For some, wiping out a week of income may not be a big deal. For others, it's the difference between paying essential bills and the power and water being turned off.

Advertisement

Commenters wanted to do something nice for this family.

Willow's initial video reached over 255,000 people, many of whom expressed a desire to help Willow's mom, who works so hard to care for her children.

Some offered encouragement and messages of solidarity, which were surely appreciated. Others wanted to give back in a tangible way.

@jazz_willow2342 We didnt expect much. And didnt even think anyone would tell us to make a wishlist, let alone we didnt think anyone would buy stuff from our wishlist. Tiktok has truly suprised me. My siblings will have such a great christmas thanks to everone who helped us, wether it was commenting, and sharing and donating from our wishlist! ♬ original sound - Claire Boyer

“Is there an Amazon wishlist for your family?” a commenter asked. “I’d like to help.”

Advertisement

Willow posted a link to the list, which no longer has any items left. In a follow-up video, she thanked the thousands of strangers for their kindness and generosity.

"My siblings will have such a great Christmas thanks to everyone who helped us," she wrote. "We are so unbelievably grateful."

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.