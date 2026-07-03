Low IQ People With Zero Sense Of Humor Take 8 Specific Things Way Too Seriously

We’ve all met someone who just can’t take a joke. There’s nothing that’s obviously wrong with taking a more serious view of life, but it can lead to some negative thought patterns that it would be better to avoid.

To put it bluntly, these people tend to have lower levels of intelligence and a strange, if not nonexistent, sense of humor. They’re really not the kind of people that you want to surround yourself with, especially on a bad day. Folks who fit this description won’t be able to find the humor in these totally normal situations, making them way more problematic for everyone involved than they otherwise might be.

People who have a low IQ and basically zero sense of humor take these things way too seriously for their own good

1. Sarcasm

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Many of us are skilled at using sarcasm like it’s a second language, especially in trying times that call for as much levity as we can manage. Other people just don’t get it at all, though. This means they’re not only left out of a lot of jokes, but it can also lead to some awkward situations when it causes a true misunderstanding.

Researchers have found that people who are able to pick up on sarcasm are more creative because understanding the true meaning of what’s being said takes a little more work. So, those who aren’t in on the sometimes twisted joke miss out on far more than just amusement.

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2. Teasing

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While people often mean no harm through playful teasing or banter, it’s understandable that some people would have a hard time with this one. It can easily turn painful based on what’s said and who’s saying it, which is why we were all told not to do it on the playground.

As people mature, they often use teasing as a way to joke around with their friends, and there’s nothing hurtful about it. Someone who isn't particularly intelligent and doesn’t have a strong sense of humor wouldn’t be able to recognize this as nothing more than something to laugh at, though, which can be a problem.

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3. Pranks

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Pranks are complicated, and the way that different people feel about them varies widely. When a prank is used to hurt someone, whether it was intentional or not, it’s no longer just a harmless joke.

Pranks can also be beneficial and completely unserious, especially when they occur between friends and take advantage of things that one person knows the other finds hilarious. That’s just a part of friendship, and there’s no need to get upset about it. Some people still do, though.

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4. Exaggerations

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We all learned about hyperbole, or extreme exaggeration, as one of the types of figurative language in elementary school. Few people probably found that it was absolutely central to the rest of their English studies, but some folks seem to have missed that lesson altogether.

In an article published in the Journal of Pragmatics, researchers noted that exaggerations that qualify as hyperbole have a “simplicity” that “enables its exploitation.” It’s pretty standard to expect someone to know what you mean if you say you had to wait forever, though, so people who are too literal feel like they’re out of the loop.

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5. Unimportant debates

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There are some debates in our society that are very enlightening. For example, a debate between political opponents would help voters see what their beliefs are and why they came to those conclusions. Sometimes ordinary people have to have serious debates to work through problems, too.

However, if you’re talking about whether “Harry Potter” or “The Lord of the Rings” is better, or if the Kardashians are likable, there’s no need to act like your entire reputation depends on it. It’s just a fun conversation with no right answer, but people who take everything seriously don’t see it that way.

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6. Rumors

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It’s totally possible to spread rumors that actually hurt people, but gossiping in general isn’t really a bad thing. Evolutionary psychologist Frank McAndrew explained that talking about other people is bad when it’s meant “solely to destroy this other person's reputation for no benefit to anybody except yourself.”

Friends just talking about something they overheard when they’re hanging out is usually fine, though, especially when there’s no ill intent. Low-IQ people have a hard time differentiating between these two things and may think that any rumor that’s brought up is meant to be hurtful, or that they should actually take it seriously, no matter how absurd it is.

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7. Memes

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Now that we’re all chronically online, it can feel like we spend more time communicating through memes than through actual words. Memes are almost always meant to be funny, and there are very few situations where they actually seem offensive in a harmful way. But if someone can’t take a joke to begin with, the meaning of a meme will go right over their head.

What seems like a cute joke to you may mean something completely different to them. For instance, a meme about doomscrolling could make them think you’re accusing them of doing that too much themselves instead of making them smile at a near-universal experience.

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8. Etiquette mistakes

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Proper etiquette rules aren’t exactly what they used to be, especially in a culture that’s become more relaxed. It’s still appreciated, though, because it shows that you value good manners and treating others with respect.

Most people won’t lose it when someone makes a minor etiquette blunder and might actually turn it into something to laugh about instead. But that’s not possible without a sense of humor. Those folks will take offense over something that doesn’t really matter just because they believe that that’s not how it’s done in society.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.