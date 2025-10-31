Dancing Through It: My Journey With Metastatic Breast Cancer And The Extraordinary MOMbies

Five years ago, my world turned upside down when I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. It was a time filled with fear, uncertainty, and an overwhelming sense of vulnerability.

I faced months of chemotherapy, underwent a mastectomy, and endured a month of radiation therapy — each step a battle of its own. But through it all, I discovered a new kind of strength: the power of perseverance, community, and hope.

During my journey, I came across an extraordinary group of women known as the MOMbies.

Although I haven’t met them personally, I deeply admire everything they’re doing to support others who are fighting this disease. These incredible ladies aren’t just dancing for fun. Through their creativity and compassion, they’re raising money to help countless others, one dance step at a time.

The MOMbies began as a fun Halloween surprise, but the group of moms in costumes dancing to upbeat music for their kids and neighbors has grown into something truly inspiring. The MOMbies created a movement dedicated to raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"We put our hearts and heads together, got over jittery nerves and secretly learned some dance moves," the MOMbies wrote on their website. "We dressed up in costumes and danced to booming music to surprise our kids and neighborhood trick-or-treaters on a Halloween night to help make a difference."

Their joyful performances have become a viral sensation. With videos that have reached millions across the world, the MOMbies have inspired generosity and awareness in ways statistics alone could never achieve. Through laughter, rhythm, and movement, they’ve turned something frightening into something beautiful and have raised nearly $750,000 for critical research.

As someone who has walked the long road of treatment and recovery, watching these women dance fills me with gratitude and hope.

They remind me that even in dark times, there is light. Their willingness to overcome their fears to dance for others shows how courage can be contagious. The MOMbies show that community, even one you’ve never met, can help heal you.

The MOMbies are busy, tired moms of all ages, who probably wake up some days feeling like the zombies they dance as. But they show up anyway to dance for their sisters, their friends, and people they’ve never even met — people like me.

As a survivor of metastatic breast cancer, I know firsthand how much support and awareness matter. The MOMbies have not only lifted my spirits, but they’ve also given me hope for the future. Together, they dance to honor those lost, celebrate those still fighting, and keep pushing forward toward a cure.

If you want to help the MOMbies make a difference, check out their website to donate directly and watch these incredible MOMbies dance their hearts out. Because when women come together with purpose, magic happens.

Tina Grimsley, Cancer Survivor and deep admirer of the MOMbies for pushing for a cure.