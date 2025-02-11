Dad Says His Kids' School's 'Parade Of Nations' Event Brought Him To Tears — 'Today Was A Reminder Of What Makes Us Stronger'

In a country so divided and filled with uncertainty, it is nice when a positive event occurs that reminds us of the unity we all share, especially when that event happens to involve kids celebrating inclusivity. It's a reminder that our communities and our closest networks of friends and loved ones have a bigger impact on the world and our lives than we sometimes realize.

In the United States, many schools participate in International Day celebrations to honor the different cultures and ethnicities that make up our diverse nation. After attending his kids' Parade of Nations event, a dad named Mr. Williams took to TikTok to share how the joy of the event and the engagement of the kids and school faculty brought him to tears.

A dad was moved to tears after attending his children's Parade of Nations, a school event celebrating cultural diversity and representation.

Williams shared a snippet of the event, which he said included 42 countries represented by the student body. The father of four said the event brought him to tears, stressing, "Today was a reminder of what makes us stronger."

As one commenter succinctly put it, "Now that's America." Another shared what most were thinking, "And the children shall lead the way!! Beautiful!!!"

Williams shared the full video of the event, which included two hundred students, each nation carrying handmade signs with the name of the country they represented and waving the flags of each nation. The countries were in alphabetical order as they were announced to cheers and support.

After seeing the impact the video had on the students and everyone who watched it on social media, the dad said it moved him to start volunteering at the school.

From helping out during the lunch rush to simply being available for events and coordination, Williams decided that becoming an active participant in the school that his kids attend would ensure that events like the Parade of Nations would continue.

Williams said, "These kids deserve the world. They brought us joy and happiness at a time when we desperately needed it."

The simple fact is he's absolutely right. The best way to effect the change you want to see in the world is to start in your community. Parents who volunteer in their children's schooling can help foster connections and build up their local communities. They instill confidence and a sense of trust with other parents, and they support the school and faculty in continuing to push the envelope and provide opportunities and growth for the future.

Small acts make a greater impact than most people realize.

In his farewell address, President Barack Obama said, "Change only happens when ordinary people get involved, and they get engaged, and they come together to demand it." He furthered, "And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea –- our bold experiment in self-government. It’s the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union."

If you've been feeling anxious or discouraged, remember Obama's words and remember Williams' video. There is so much to be grateful for. So much to celebrate even when times seem tough. And most importantly, when something like a video of kids celebrating unity in all our differences moves you, take that inspiration and put it into action.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.