Customer Calls Bakery To Complain After Watching Her Cake Being Decorated ‘Wrong’ On Social Media

While live-streaming a cake decoration, baker and content creator Abi Caswell was quickly thrown when the customer who ordered the cake, called to complain.

As she stood nearby, her co-worker handled the call. “She wants us to restart the whole thing?” Caswell asked in disbelief.

“Is this the new #cakegate?” she jokingly added to a reupload of her original stream. “If you were on this live, you were on a rollercoaster.”

When the customer called while watching her cake being decorated, she told the employee that it “was not what she asked for” and they needed to remake it.

Her complaint was that the design was “incorrect,” but Caswell noted, “It says here … We had creative freedom. There were no inspiration photos.”

“The customer didn’t like what we had envisioned for creative freedom,” she said. “It was a miscommunication, but I am going to redo the cake. She was a nice girl, and I don’t think she meant any harm. This is just real life, owning a business while on camera.”

Ultimately, Caswell decided to remake the cake. Not only did she restart the decorating process, removing all the icing and remixing new colors, but she also reiterated the request in her live stream.

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

While she remained professional about the entire ordeal, commenters were quick to judge the customer. “She wanted creative freedom … just NOT like that,” one jokingly wrote.

Another noted, “It’s the way you couldn’t even be annoyed after the call because she was still watching.”

Commenters commended Caswell's professionalism, but catering to the customer is an important part of owning a business.

The baker’s decision to restart the cake wasn’t an obligation but rather a compassionate choice. Yes, it wasn’t her fault that the cake wasn’t decorated in the way the customer had envisioned, but that didn’t mean she couldn’t try to meet her standards.

“She walked out of frame to pull herself together,” a commenter noticed. “You didn’t mess up her cake; the customer messed up her order … You’re better than I would’ve been.”

Especially for someone who owns a business, the reviews and opinions of every customer matter — it’s their entire livelihood. While it may or may not have been the reason this baker made the decision to redo the cake, it doesn’t make her choice any less kind and understanding.

“She’s just trying to make the customer happy,” one of her employees told the camera after the customer came into the bakery to clarify what she’d envisioned. “We always try to make everyone happy.”

