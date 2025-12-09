Disney Cruise Passenger Forced To Do The ‘Walk Of Shame’ After This Unsuspecting Item Was Confiscated From Her Bag

When you think about the items you bring with you while traveling being restricted, the first thing that probably comes to mind is traveling by plane. It feels like there’s new guidelines about what you can and can’t bring with you on a plane every week. Going on a cruise probably isn’t the first thing you think of.

Sure, there are some obvious things you should leave out of your luggage, but most personal items are a safe bet. At least, that’s what you would think. The reality is a little more complicated. One woman who is no stranger to cruises thought she was good to go with what she had packed, but unfortunately found herself having to do a “walk of shame” to retrieve a confiscated item.

A ‘travel pro’ and Disney cruise expert discovered a little too late that her hairdryer was allowed on board.

Beci Mahnken is the CEO of MEI-Travel and has won awards for her work in the industry. All of that prestige and expertise didn’t stop her from making a mishap when she set out on a recent Disney cruise, though. Two weeks ago, Mahnken shared a “cruise tip you didn’t know you needed” in an Instagram post. Apparently, you’ve got to keep an eye out for your blow dryer when you go on a cruise.

Bruno Castelli | Pexels

“My trusty blow dryer, the one I’ve used for years — it probably has Pearl status on its own — got itself confiscated on the Disney Destiny,” she said. “Yup. When I opened my bag, I got a little note.”

Mahnken shared a photo of said note, which read, in part, “For your information, one item of yours could not make it onboard for safety and security reasons. Please retain this card as your receipt to retrieve your item at the Confiscated Item Desk at our Cruise Terminal in Port Everglades at the end of the cruise.”

Mahnken had no choice but to make the dreaded ‘walk of shame’ to the Confiscated Item Desk.

Mahnken had to endure one last moment of embarrassment when the cruise was over. “At the end of the cruise, cue the walk of shame to the Confiscated Items Desk in the port, AKA Hair Jail, where my dryer was lounging with at least 30 Dysons — all sitting there like they were on a luxury spa retreat, probably swapping blow dryer gossip and judging the multiple steamers hanging out too,” she said.

Well, even though she had to put herself through eternal humiliation, at least she had a good sense of humor about it. Mahnken shared Disney Cruise Line’s new guidelines for blow dryers, which are also listed on their website. “Hair dryers must be 220V/2000 watts max or 110V/1500 watts max (all ships offer a hand-held hair dryer in each stateroom),” Disney said.

It’s really not clear why a blow dryer wouldn’t be allowed on board a cruise ship.

It doesn’t make very much sense that Mahnken’s blow dryer was confiscated when there are actual blow dryers provided onboard. If they posed some sort of hazard, you’d think that they wouldn’t be allowed at all.

Element5 Digital | Pexels

Mahnken speculated that the blow dryers with higher voltages were safety risks, which is what the note she received seemed to suggest. However, there is no hard and fast rule about this across the industry. For example, on Royal Caribbean’s website, they say that “hair appliances” like “hair irons, straighteners, and hair dryers” are perfectly fine to bring with you.

This feels a bit like the laptop conundrum on planes — potentially dangerous, but no one can decide on a firm rule about it. If you’re going on a cruise, Mahnken’s experience doesn’t mean that you absolutely can’t bring your blow dryer with you, but it does mean you should probably take a careful look at your cruise line’s website to learn what they specifically allow.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.