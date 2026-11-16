You have the power to be joyful at any given time, but it's easier said than done.

Our mindset around happiness and joy makes all the difference, though. The people who find meaning in ordinary things aren't stumbling across it randomly. They're actually creating these moments because it brings them intense happiness.

The nine minor things that bring people a ton of joy:

1. A random chat with a complete stranger

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We seriously underestimate how powerful conversations are, even with total strangers. People you've never met can bring something new to your life, but they can also bring joy.

As a 2022 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) by Harvard Business School researcher Hanne Collins and colleagues explains, conversations with strangers break up the monotony of the day and are great for our mood, instantly boosting happiness. It all comes back to a simple idea: relational diversity. Essentially, the more diverse your social life and network, the happier you'll be.

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That doesn't mean you need tons of friends, and it certainly doesn't mean you should overshare with the grocery store clerk. But if you have a random chat with someone in line at the store or a deeper conversation with your partner, you're going to be happier than someone who stays in their comfort zone.

2. Faking a smile when they're feeling low

Forcing a smile feels counterintuitive to real joy, but there's something about it that creates ripples of happiness.

After a really rough day or a terrible situation, when you're sitting in your car contemplating where to go next, a forced smile is good for you. A fake smile can actually boost your mood. Suddenly, the storm clouds lift and the day feels hopeful again.

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3. Brewing a warm drink to sit with

Mindfulness isn't about turning off your mind, it's about being present in the moment and in touch with your body. So, temperature cues like a warm cup of tea are powerful.

Even if you don't drink it, brewing a tea and sitting with it in your hands can do wonders for your happiness. Regular tea drinkers may even combat the risk of depression. It's not an obligation, it's a ritual.

4. Watching trees and clouds from a window

Being in nature and feeling the fresh air is great. That's why every self-help expert in the world recommends taking a walk outside when you're feeling stressed. But according to a 2025 meta-analysis published in BioScience by researchers Masashi Soga and Kevin J. Gaston, just gazing out the window at nature can improve psychological well-being and mood.

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As cliché as it may sound, these are the moments that truly create joy. It can be daunting to remember our role as humans and our existence, in general, but nature happening all around us is irreplaceable.

5. Doing a life audit of everything they're grateful for

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If you're on autopilot, you're missing out on gratitude. Things like saying thank you or keeping a journal of things you're grateful for make people feel better in the moment. And yet, we underestimate their power.

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Gratitude reminds the Universe and our subconscious minds that we can appreciate our lives. We start manifesting better opportunities and people into our lives because we appreciate them.

6. Holding the door open for someone

There's a reason why psychology experts suggest micro-acts to people struggling. It gives us meaning and boosts our mood, sure. But small acts of kindness also give us a sense of agency.

Even small things like holding the door open for someone or giving a compliment remind us that our happiness is in our hands. We can decide to be happy or decide to look past our struggles in a hopeful way.

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7. Finding the bright side in a tough situation

This one often takes a bit more mental energy and self-awareness, but reframing a hard situation into a positive one can bring immediate joy. Even if it's just changing their language to be 1% more positive, daily stressors can turn into opportunities for gratitude.

"I can handle this" or "I'm learning to be better" are simple switches. And when we're intentional about finding that hope, it can make us feel better right away.

8. Giving someone else a smile on the street

Small acts of kindness have big outcomes for everyone involved. It's easy to believe they're completely selfless acts, and they often are, but they do spark joy for the receiver.

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Even little nuggets of advice and a smile on the street can make all the difference in someone's mood. So, if you're having a bad day and need a quick, uplifting change of pace, this might be the key.

9. Taking a warm bubble bath

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Does your hygiene routine feel like a burden or a full-time job? You might be missing out on the joy of practices like a bubble bath because you're bringing the wrong mentality to your routine.

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There are plenty of benefits of warmth and mindfulness, but you're also carving out a moment of peacefulness and solitude. It can be especially powerful for someone with a busy life. But, most importantly, it's an intentional act of self-care.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.