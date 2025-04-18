College Student Worries He Won't Graduate After Discovering His Professor Has Been Docking Points When People Leave Their Phones Out

Many professors and teachers would argue that phones have no place in a classroom. But is the presence of a device reason enough to dock points? One college student shared on Reddit that his dangerously close to failing a course during his final semester of college, all because he had his phone on his desk during class.

"My professor recently revealed that he’s been docking points any time he sees anyone with their cell phone out during the lecture — even if it's just lying on their desk and they’re not using it," the student wrote in a Reddit post. "He’s docked more than 20 points from me alone, and I don’t even text during lectures. I just keep my phone, face down, on my desk out of habit."

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

He and dozens of other students are now at risk of failing the class, something that would be detrimental so late in the semester of his final year of college. "I'm at risk of failing this class, having to pay thousands of dollars that I can’t afford for another semester, and [losing] the job I have lined up for when I graduate," he admitted.

Concerned about his grade, the student spoke to his professor, who pointed to a single sentence, buried deep in a five-page syllabus: "Cell phones should not be visible during lectures."

"He’s never called attention to it, or said anything about the rule," the student added. "He looked so smug, like he’d just won a court case instead of just screwing a random struggling college kid with a contrived loophole."

The student exhausted every official channel and is unsure of how to move forward.

After speaking to his professor, to no avail, the student submitted a complaint through his school’s grade appeal system. "It was denied without explanation, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to appeal," he reported.

He even spoke to the department head, who didn't seem to care about the student's plight. "[He] literally just said, 'that’s why it’s important to read the syllabus," the Redditor recalled. Now, the student feels as though he is out of options.

Commenters suggested he escalate the situation further and speak to the dean or even the president of the school. Unfortunately, the student doesn't believe this is an option. He wrote in a comment, "There’s no ability to meet in person with the dean. The department head is as high as I can just walk in and meet with, as far as I can tell."

Having to attend another semester because of an arbitrary rule can cost thousands.

The cost of college in America is outrageously expensive. The Education Data Initiative reported in 2025 that the average in-state student attending a public 4-year institution and living on campus spends $27,146 for one academic year. Of course, out-of-state and private institutions generally cost thousands more.

"Considering student loan interest and loss of income, investing in a bachelor’s degree can ultimately cost in excess of $500,000," research analyst and senior editor Melanie Hanson wrote.

Between tuition, room and board, and loss of income, attending another semester because of an arbitrary rule is certainly upsetting. Aside from the disappointment of not graduating with his class, another semester comes with a major price tag. The presence of a phone on a desk, though not permitted in the syllabus, does not seem reason enough to delay a student from graduating.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.