Boy Mom Considering Moving Into Her Son's College Dorm Room Because He Calls Her 'Crying' Every Night

As a parent, the transition to college for your child can be an emotional rollercoaster, filled with pride, excitement, and anxiety. For many parents, it’s a bittersweet moment as they watch their child take the next step toward independence. However, one mother’s desperate reaction to her son’s struggles with college life has sparked a significant conversation about over-involvement and boundaries.

On a recent episode of the "I've Had It" podcast, hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan discussed a post from a Purdue University Class of 2028 parents' group that caught their attention, and it’s raising questions about the balance between support and letting go.

A boy mom desperately claimed she wanted to move into her son's dorm because he was unhappy at college.

The post that prompted such a strong reaction from Welch and Sullivan came from a mother whose son had just moved into his dorm at Purdue University. She shared that her son was struggling with his roommates and had been calling her every night, crying over the situation.

The mother expressed deep concern for her son’s well-being and, in an emotional plea, asked if there was any way she could move into his dorm room with him. She admitted missing him terribly and voiced her fear for his emotional and mental state.

Todd Kuhns | Shutterstock

The mom's concern resonated with many parents, particularly those with children just beginning their college journeys, but it also raised eyebrows for others who felt that this level of involvement might be too much.

The podcast hosts were vocal about their reactions, remarking on how the post sounded genuine but also raised concerns about the potential negative consequences of over-parenting.

Welch and Sullivan's response? A gasp followed by the comment: “I mean, it sounds real, but that gives me just like, that’s so bad.” Their initial shock wasn’t just about the mother’s emotional distress but about the larger implications of such an intense desire to micromanage her son’s college experience.

The boy mom's urge to rescue her son begs the question: Does overinvolvement help or hinder a child's growth and development?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A|Shutterstock

While the mother’s concern for her son is undeniably heartfelt, it raises an important question: is she truly helping him by considering moving into his dorm room, or is she inadvertently preventing him from growing and learning how to navigate the challenges of college life on his own?

As any college student knows, the first few weeks (or even months) of dorm life can be tough. Roommate conflicts, homesickness, and the challenges of adapting to an entirely new environment are all part of the college experience. But for many students, these struggles are what help them develop resilience, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills.

Jennifer and Angie’s reaction, which many parents might share, reflects a growing concern about over-involvement in children’s lives, especially as they transition into adulthood. The idea of a parent moving into their child’s dorm room, no matter how well-intentioned, seems to undermine the purpose of this important life stage — teaching young adults to stand on their own two feet.

This incident is an extreme example of what’s often referred to as “helicopter parenting,” where parents become overly involved in their child’s life and decisions, sometimes to the point of stifling their independence. By continuously intervening, especially in moments when a child is facing challenges, parents can inadvertently prevent their child from developing the coping mechanisms they will need later in life.

Parents need to prepare themselves to navigate the emotional side of letting go.

Miljan Zivkovic|Shutterstock

For parents, especially those who have spent years nurturing their children and being deeply involved in their lives, letting go can be an emotional challenge. The mother in question clearly misses her son and is understandably worried about his emotional well-being. The desire to ease his pain and make sure he’s okay is natural, but as Jennifer and Angie discussed on their podcast, there’s a fine line between providing support and stepping into a situation that the child needs to navigate alone.

The conversation surrounding the mother’s post is not just about the specific situation with her son but about the larger emotional process that parents go through when their children leave for college. For many “boy moms,” there is a deeper connection with their sons, which can make this transition even more difficult. The emotional bond between a mother and child is strong, and it’s only natural to want to ease that separation anxiety.

Parenting expert and author Melissa T. Schultz told Today, “When the kids leave, a lot of that glorious energy they bring to our lives goes with them. We need to figure out how to fill our lives with our own energy.” Basically, this is an opportunity for the mom to gain a little bit of independence outside of parenting. It's a chance for her to find herself again in the same way her son is spreading his wings.

This young boy's experience is also an opportunity. It's an opportunity to learn how to handle conflict and anxiety on his own. College is a time for growth, and while parents can offer advice and emotional support from a distance, it’s crucial that they allow their children to step into their own world and find solutions to their problems.

This doesn’t mean abandoning them but rather giving them the space to experience life’s challenges and come out stronger on the other side.

