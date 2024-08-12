College Student Amazed That Bama Rush Girls Are Wearing Outfits That Cost More Than Her Entire Tuition

It’s that time of year again — Bama rush season for those at the University of Alabama who are hoping to join one of their 24 sororities.

Every year, the stakes are higher and the outfits get more and more sparkly, pink, and glamorous. Perhaps a bit too glamorous.

One college student couldn't help but notice the outrageous prices of some of the outfits, which total more than cars, rent, and even an entire college tuition.

The student was blown away by the expensive outfits worn by the girls participating in this year’s Bama Rush.

As of the 2024 rush season at The University of Alabama, the hashtag #bamarush has accumulated 3.4 billion views on TikTok.

Like many of us who are on the app, Amanda Atwell was intrigued by the Bama Rush lifestyle and the lengths that the participants go to just to be accepted into a sorority.

However, after taking a closer look at some of the outfit choices the girls were flaunting on social media, she was blown away at just how much they cost.

“I truly cannot fathom wearing outfits that cost more than my college tuition to rush,” Amanda said in a video. “It’s fairly obvious that I was raised in a much different background than these girls, but even if I am very, very wealthy to where I can afford these kinds of things for my kids, I just don’t think that’s gonna be something I’m going to want them to get used to being gifted.”

"You cannot convince me that an 18-year-old needs a $10,000 Cartier bracelet," she added. “Having your wrist stacked with designer items that cost more than my car — that’s insane."

Amanda noted that college events are a prime time to lose jewelry in the midst of chaos and excitement — all the more reason why they don’t need them.

"I would come home with one earring more times than I can count," she joked. "Maybe that's just a me problem, but I don't want to end up being the Kim Kardashian of my sorority because my diamond earring fell out."

Most of these Bama Rush girls have at least one accessory or article of clothing that could pay for their entire first semester of college, as shown in their classic 'outfit of the day' videos.

One student even filmed an OOTD sporting her outfit, which reportedly cost a grand total of $13,000.

According to Destinee Moreh, AKA “your official Bama Rush price breakdown correspondent,” the girl’s top was $45, her skirt was $49, her shoes were $595, and all of her jewelry combined totaled a little over $12,000.

Others bought dresses over $1,000 for the rushing process that they will only wear for one event — with no guarantee that they will be accepted into any sorority.

If they do happen to get into one of them, new members generally pay between $4,170 and $4,978 in dues per semester during their first year, per NewsNation.

This does not even include the cost of tuition, which is a little over $30,000 in Alabama if you are not from the state.

While joining a sorority may seem like the opportunity of a lifetime for some students, you must ask yourself if you are in the financial position to do so.

The costs of sorority letters, event campaigns, and the entire rush process can be enough to completely break the bank, and you may find yourself without the funds you need to graduate college. But if you can rush on a budget, it's not the worst decision.

According to BestColleges, Greek life affords members more than just something to do outside of classes. There are long-term benefits, including academic resources and, more importantly, networking opportunities that can actually be financially lucrative when it comes to finding a job or career after graduation.

If you want to rush a sorority but do not have the fortune to do so, you can always get crafty with customizing your own outfits! They can be just as, if not cuter, than most of the designer outfits that go for thousands of dollars.

College tuition, room and board, and study materials already cost an exuberant amount of money. Instead of forking out a mini-fortune on a rush outfit, save it for dues. The connections you make at a sorority might be the key to navigating the tricky post-grad life.

So, if you plan on participating in Bama Rush this year or in the future, consider saving the Cartier bracelets and designer dresses for a more appropriate time!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.