Clemson University Gives Students With Intellectual Disabilities The Chance To Become Part Of Greek Life On Campus

For many college students, joining Greek life is more than a social experience. It means lifelong connections, self-improvement opportunities, and a sense of belonging on campus. Clemson University is making sure that this experience is available to all students, including those with intellectual disabilities.

The Clemson LIFE program was designed to create an inclusive environment on campus for all students, and it's been an amazing success. According to ABC affiliate WSPA, the program is changing minds about Greek Life on a national level while simultaneously giving LIFE students access to "social networks and activities that enhance their college experience."

The ClemsonLIFE program helps young students with intellectual disabilities pursue higher academics and learn independent living skills.

Located at Clemson University, this postsecondary program is one of 265 across the country. It's designed to give individuals with intellectual disabilities all the necessary tools to eventually hold jobs and live on their own.

Students also have direct access to employment both on and off-campus, to help build their resumes and learn essential workplace skills. The program has been instrumental in fully integrating these students into the campus community and has remained committed to supporting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of college life.

Students in the ClemsonLIFE program who want a full college experience have the opportunity to join Greek life.

The students are encouraged to get involved in a variety of organizations on campus, including athletic teams, student government, academic clubs, and even Greek life. Earlier this month, Clemson fraternities and sororities welcomed a brand new class of members from the ClemsonLIFE program.

The program first went viral in 2024, when a student with Down syndrome named Charlie went through the formal rush process in the fall. He received bids from four fraternities on Bid Day, but he chose to accept one at Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE). "I like watching sports with my brothers and hanging out with them and forming connections," Charlie shared with TODAY.

National Down Syndrome Society president and CEO Kandi Pickard also told TODAY, "Charlie’s journey with his Clemson fraternity is a powerful reminder that embracing diversity enriches our communities and creates a space where everyone belongs. Inclusion should be the norm, not the exception. Together, we can ensure that belonging is a reality for all."

Participating in Greek life has many benefits for students, despite negative stereotypes.

Being in a fraternity or sorority isn't just "paying for your friends." Greek life provides students with access to social networks and activities that enhance their experiences in college and beyond. Students can find a strong support system among their Greek brothers or sisters.

Halay Alex | Shutterstock

It champions personal growth and values such as loyalty, integrity, responsibility, and leadership. Greek life offers lifelong friendships and unique career opportunities while promoting the importance of philanthropy and community. In fact, according to TheFraternityAdvisor, nearly 85% of Fortune 500 executives pledged fraternities in college." This highlights how valuable the experience can be in terms of networking and post-graduate life. Why shouldn't all students be afforded those opportunities?

Students with intellectual disabilities, such as those in the ClemsonLIFE program, are capable individuals who should be given the chance to have the same experiences and benefits as other college students. Clemson University and Clemson LIFE are setting an example that all universities could learn from.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.