Cleaning Dead People Out Of My Phone

The messages I saved of my mother’s are bad — poor quality and nonsensical.

I should have been more mindful before arbitrarily deleting the good ones. She was constantly getting rid of things, and her decluttering energy must have rubbed off on me. In both saved messages, she sounded as if her phone was across the room from where she was, and she was confused by it. She spoke into the void and asked me to call her back, not fully trusting the phone to convey her request.

We bought her a smartphone, the one made for seniors, but she couldn’t figure it out. Voice messages were as tech as she got, and even then, she still didn’t master them. The saved calls aren’t emotionally moving and give no clues to the mysteries of our relationship.

I’ll never forget the tone and timber of the many “Christine, call me back, it’s your mother” messages that play on repeat in my head. So, I have no problem deleting those two messages.

@bybrendagt Do y’all keep voicemails from loved ones that have passed on and how do you feel when you hear them? I don’t even know how to explain. I guess bittersweet is best description of how I feel. ♬ Emotional Piano for the Soul (Inspirational Background Music) - Fearless Motivation Instrumentals

On the other hand, I’ll leave the two years of detailed texts from my mother’s caregivers. Though I don’t need to be reminded of her decreasing appetite or ability to chew and swallow, there’s something comforting about remembering her days and how they were spent before she slept her way into eternity.

My mother got joy from looking out her window and watching the trees sway in the wind, listening to the birds carry on long conversations, and witnessing the squirrels stuff their faces with the peanuts she provided. Since my mother lost her ability to tell me her moments of happiness, I relied on her caregivers to report them to me. Their texts comfort me still.