There’s something special about music from the 1980s. Nothing puts people in a better mood and gets them singing along faster, including the latest hits. Rolling Stone editor Rob Sheffield described the 80s as music’s wildest decade, and it definitely left a major impression. These classic songs are some of the biggest standouts from an era that new releases just can’t compare to.

Nothing on the radio now sounds as good as these classic hits from the 1980s:

1. "Thriller" by Michael Jackson

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Is “Thriller” the most iconic song ever recorded? It just might be. Although it was originally released in 1983, you’d have a hard time finding anyone who hasn’t heard one of MJ’s biggest hits.

Part of the never-ending popularity of “Thriller” comes from its creepy vibe that’s perfect for Halloween. It tends to re-enter the charts around that time every year. Billboard even reported that the song reached number 20 on its Hot 100 list this year as of November 7, 2026.

“Thriller” not only stands out from the rest of Jackson’s work, but remains one of the most unique songs ever. It’s not surprising that today’s hits can’t hold a candle to it.

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2. "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler

Anyone who feels like they need a dramatic karaoke sing-along can always turn to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The song gave Tyler’s career a much-needed boost and was one of the most mentioned when she passed away recently.

Jim Steinman, a songwriter known primarily for his work with Meat Loaf, initially penned the hit as a duet. In 1983, he described the song by saying, “It sounds ravaged, like it’s been through a lot. It’s what rock ‘n’ roll is all about.”

Maybe that weathered sound is why listeners still connect to it years later. It’s a feeling everyone can relate to, no matter what decade they’re in.

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3. "Don’t Stop Believin’’ by Journey

“Don’t Stop Believin’” is another instantly recognizable classic. According to American Songwriter, the title of the song was inspired by encouragement that keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jonathan Cain received from his father. He co-wrote the song with bandmates Steve Perry and Neal Schon.

“Steve asked if I had any lyrics or melodies that might work for the new album,” Cain recounted. “I went home and paged through all my spiral notebooks. On the last page of my notebook, I found three words scribbled: ‘Don’t stop believin’.’”

The words Cain’s dad used to remind him to keep his head up have become an anthem that countless people have related to over the years. No one can stay silent when this song starts playing.

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4. "Purple Rain" by Prince

Prince and his band first debuted “Purple Rain” at First Avenue club in Minneapolis. His keyboard player, Lisa Coleman, described the venue as “sweaty and smoky and vibey,” which seems fitting.

Not many realize Prince originally wrote it as a country song for Stevie Nicks, who said it was too much for her. They may also never have heard Prince's explanation of the song's meaning, which he said was: "When there's blood in the sky – red and blue = purple... purple rain pertains to the end of the world and being with the one you love and letting your faith/god guide you through the purple rain."

“Purple Rain” was a massive hit that went on to inspire a movie by the same name. According to Rolling Stone, the song was originally 13 minutes long, and fans probably wouldn’t have minded if it stayed that way.

Although it’s a more sedate offering from the 80s, it’s still incredibly powerful. There aren’t many ballads people would rank above it.

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5. "Dancing in the Dark" by Bruce Springsteen

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You just can’t talk about 80s music without mentioning Bruce Springsteen. “Dancing in the Dark” is one of his biggest songs (which is saying something), but it almost didn’t exist.

Springsteen thought he was done with his “Born in the U.S.A.” album, but his manager, Jon Landau, disagreed, per Far Out Magazine. Landau asked Springsteen for one more song that could be the lead single from the album, which infuriated him.

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Springsteen later recalled, “I was angry. I had written a lot of songs and was kind of fed up with the whole thing.” But he still had one left in him that earned him his first Grammy and has held a special place in fans’ hearts for years.

6. "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel

There’s a ton of lore surrounding “Uptown Girl” that’s made it a pop culture staple, even now. Apparently, Joel was inspired to write the song after a night out with his girlfriend Elle Macpherson and friends Christie Brinkley and Whitney Houston.

Of course, Brinkley is most closely associated with the song now. Not only did she later marry Joel, but she also starred in the music video. In 2010, Joel confirmed, “I wasn’t even dating Christie when I started writing the song. I was dating Elle.”

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“Uptown Girl” is still popular now, especially when anyone needs a surge of confidence. Nothing will ever match that infectious beat.

7. "How Will I Know" By Whitney Houston

“How Will I Know” was the first hit for one of music’s biggest stars, but it wasn’t actually meant for her. Songwriters George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam wrote it for Janet Jackson, but her team passed on it.

Merrill shared, “We were pretty upset because we thought it was perfect for her at the time.” But they probably weren’t sad for too long since Houston made it wildly popular.

“How Will I Know” has that special combination of deep lyrics with a good beat that never gets old. Even people who relate to the message of questioning love can’t get discouraged when they listen to it.

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8. "I Just Called To Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder

This sweet song was written for the movie “The Woman in Red.” It reminds listeners of what really matters, which inspired Amazon Music to name it one of the top three greatest love songs of all time.

“I Just Called To Say I Love You” was a huge hit for Wonder, and its genius seems to come from its simplicity. This is the most basic declaration of love, but it still manages to hit incredibly hard, even decades later.

9. "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton

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“9 to 5” has one of the most recognizable intros ever, and the incredible Dolly Parton revealed that she wrote it by scratching her long nails together. Could anything be more 80s than that?

Parton starred in the movie of the same name with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She wrote the song for the film, explaining, “It was about women in the workplace, so I would just kind of … play my little fingers, go back to the hotel at night, write down the words, or get my guitar, and start singing it.”

It’s not clear if Parton knew she was writing a feminist anthem at the time, but that’s certainly what it became. Every generation has enjoyed listening to this catchy tune at some point.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.