Gen Xers who grew up in the 80s as latchkey kids had kind of lonely childhoods. They spent a lot of time on their own, and music gave them a sense of comfort.

Without their parents around, they filled the silence with music to keep them company. Now, when they hear these songs, they often feel a strong pang of nostalgia.

These 80s songs spark nostalgia in Gen Xers who were lonely kids:

1. ‘Fast Car’ by Tracy Chapman still gives them chills

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When I think of the 80s, this song always comes to mind. This is still a beloved tune for all generations, not just those who grew up in the 80s. However, Gen Xers might feel a different connection to it.

Chapman’s voice is haunting, and the song’s pace is relaxing. However, the deep and meaningful lyrics may have stood out to lonely kids more than anyone else.

If you listen to the lyrics, it's rather sad. It tells the story of someone who wants to escape bad circumstances for another chance at life. Latchkey kids connected deeply with these words, wishing they could break out and have a less lonely life. As adults, the song still gives them chills.

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2. ‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper is a tearjerker

If you’ve watched a movie from or set in the 80s, you can picture the scene this song plays in. At least for me, it’s people slow dancing at prom. It’s an emotional ballad, much different from her hit “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” You can feel the emotions in her voice. This might be why so many Gen Xers feel nostalgic when this song comes on.

According to Lauper, it’s a song about testing love. What’s meant to be will work out in the end. It might bring people back to their first childhood crush.

3. ‘Only the Lonely’ by The Motels speaks for itself

A song with lonely in the title must surely be an emotional roller coaster. That’s certainly the case for The Motels’ hit. Songwriter Martha Davis wrote it about a troubling time in her life. Sure, she was famous and enjoying the spotlight, but she was feeling empty inside. It’s a testament to how much loneliness can affect people even at the prime of their lives.

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When this song comes on, anyone can feel a strong reaction. Songs provoke emotion whether they make you feel nostalgic or not. Kids who grew up in the 80s might hear this song and reminisce about the times they spent alone and felt left out.

4. ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ by Simple Minds combined with 'The Breakfast Club' is nostalgia overload

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A song about the fear of being overlooked might have felt a little too real for lonely kids in the 80s. Simple Minds recently embarked on an anniversary tour for the album with the smash hit and shared in a Hollywood Reporter interview that the song almost didn’t get made.

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That would have been a tremendous loss for everyone involved. Can you even imagine "The Breakfast Club" if it didn't end with this song?! The catchy but tragic song about needing human connection resonated with many people in the 80s.

5. ‘Forever Young’ by Alphaville evokes nostalgia even if you didn't like the song as a kid

Growing up, hearing this song may have been exciting. Kids aren’t thinking about getting old the way we do as adults. In fact, a study found that kids look down on adults, thinking that they’re not only old, but also sad. This song didn’t bring forward the same emotions it does now.

We’ve talked a lot about how lonely the 80s were for kids, but some made the best of their situation. Sometimes, being posted up in front of the TV after a long day at school is enough. When this song comes on the radio, these memories might come rushing back.

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6. ‘Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)’ by Phil Collins is so sad

Although I was a 90s kid, Phil Collins was also a soundtrack to my childhood. Yes, it was because of the Disney movie "Tarzan." 80s kids might not have had that emotional piece of art, but they did have Collins’ music playing through their speakers. "Against All Odds" is an emotional song that can make people feel nostalgic.

The song came out in 1984 and became an instant hit. It's about his divorce from his first wife and how he was left alone after she moved out with the kids. If someone grew up lonely, the theme of this song can hit them hard.

7. ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ by Tears for Fears has a different meaning now

This song is all about human greed. The need for control can become so overwhelming that we lose ourselves in the process. Kids might not relate to these lyrics in the moment, but hearing it as an adult can feel different. War is the main theme, so it likely didn’t make sense to the young ones. However, the lyrics aren’t always the most important part of a song, especially for kids.

A lonely childhood can change how we see the world. This song might feel nostalgic for some, but hurt others because they associate it with negative emotions.

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8. ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police brings up lost loves

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Few love songs bring forward as much emotion as this one. However, a deeper dive into the lyrics may surprise you. The more you listen, the more possessive the main character sounds.

Even so, this was played at every school dance during the 80s. I remember the first person I slow danced with while I was growing up. This is a memory many people hold on to. This song might even trigger memories of a lost love or a breakup.

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We look back on our younger years with awe. Even if we didn’t enjoy them in the moment, nostalgia can make us feel warm about our memories. This song was likely on every mixtape in the 80s, and hearing it is like going back in time.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.