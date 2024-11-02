Childless Woman Asserts She Doesn’t Need Kids To Continue Her Legacy — ‘My Legacy Is Me’

Child-free creator and podcaster Amani Wortham isn’t shy about embracing the joys of a childless life, especially as a woman. In a recent podcast episode, she shared her opinion on the topic of having a “legacy” without having a child — something that her male guest couldn’t truly wrap his head around.

“I don’t understand how you don’t want your legacy to be carried on,” he questioned, calling her “selfish” for purposely remaining childless. Clearing the air and advocating for all childless women, she simply stated, "My legacy is me."

Advertisement

The childless woman argued that a legacy is not defined by having kids.

Despite antiquated social ideals, women can craft lives that don’t revolve around motherhood. They can live fulfilling, happy, and joyful lives, focused entirely on their own experiences, and still leave a legacy.

“My legacy is me,” Wortham stated in response to criticism from a male podcaster. “My legacy wouldn’t be my kids … I don’t think people really understand what having a legacy means. It starts with you.”

It seems redundant to continue making the case that women are worthy without children — that should be a fact. Unfortunately, as far as women's rights have come, societal norms still dictate that to forego motherhood means a life that is somehow less than.

Advertisement

The childless woman creates her own legacy by pursuing her passions, advancing her career, and taking care of herself.

A legacy is simply a “gift by will.” It is not defined by the continuation of a family name. It can be a fulfilling career, friendship, or a loving relationship centered fully on two partners.

Mike Marchetti | CanvaPro

Advertisement

As Wortham noted, "Your legacy starts with you." She went on to explain that having children does not guarantee that those kids will carry on your name in the way that you want them to. They should not be saddled with that responsibility.

Becoming a parent is a selfish act, and that's not a bad thing as long as it's something you truly want. But why is selfishly focusing on yourself not given the same grace?

Instead, invest in yourself. Leave the world a better place because of your contributions to it — even if that's just being a kind person. That's a true legacy.

Advertisement

People agreed with the child-free woman that most parents aren’t ‘gifting’ their kids a helpful legacy.

So many women, and people in general, are pressured into having children — even Pew Research suggests that pressure affects nearly 40% of women. It’s not, “Why do I want children,” but instead, “Why wouldn't you have children?”

Instead of being a fully thought-out decision, becoming a parent becomes an expectation and an obligation. That can leave some mothers feeling resentful and longing for the life they left behind. Having it all looks different for every woman. It is not defined by offspring.

“People call childish women ‘selfish’ for not having kids,” creator Chisom Daveed on TikTok argued, yet most parents had children for incredibly selfish reasons.

Advertisement

What’s the difference between a parent wanting unconditional love from a child and a single childless person investing that love into themselves?

We’re all truly selfish at heart, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. We all make our own decisions, prioritize different things in life, and value different morals — the kind of comparison that fuels stigmas is inherently misguided.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer who focuses on health & wellness, relationships, social policy, and human interest stories