What It Means To Be 'Cat Pretty, Fox Pretty, Deer Pretty, Or Bunny Pretty' On TikTok

Are you mesmerizingly feline, exquisitely vulpine, gracefully sylvan, or delightfully lapin? If these terms leave you perplexed, you might have missed out on the latest trend sweeping TikTok over the past month.

While there are always new trends popping up, like the money mantra, the red door, yellow door hypnosis game, or the color personality test, a new captivating trend has taken TikTok by storm, leaving everyone curious about their own unique form of allure.

And the most recent way people are defining their beauty is by likening their features to certain animals.

Let's dive into the enchanting realm of this beauty trend to unravel the significance behind each expression of loveliness. Are you ready to embark on a whimsical journey of self-discovery and learn more about your unique beauty?

Are you cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty, or bunny pretty?

What is the ‘cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty, bunny pretty’ trend?

The cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty, bunny pretty trend is a cryptic name given to a pretty captivating beauty trend. It gained immense popularity on platforms like TikTok, and it involves individuals associating themselves with different animal-inspired aesthetics to determine their unique type of attractiveness.

You're either cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty, or bunny pretty. But what does that even mean?

People are using various makeup styles, fashion choices, and mannerisms to embody the distinct qualities associated with each animal, creating a playful and imaginative exploration of self-expression and personal identity.

apparently every girl is either fox pretty, cat pretty, deer pretty, or bunny pretty pic.twitter.com/AcWEh8E1gC — normal catholic girl (@marieprairiee) April 30, 2023

Though it has gained much popularity on TikTok, the trend originally came from Twitter. It started as a series of tweets where users playfully compared themselves or others to different animal vibes.

The trend quickly gained traction on Twitter, with users sharing their animal-inspired photos, makeup looks, and style choices.

wrong! you’re either cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty or bunny pretty https://t.co/DpZDetvju6 — rae (@6arbiedoll) March 18, 2023

Eventually, it spread to other social media platforms like TikTok, where it reached even wider audiences and became a viral sensation.

The trend on TikTok consists of users making videos with the audio clip "Did you see the way he looked at me?" followed by Tyler, The Creator's song "See You Again." These videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of likes, shares, and stitches across the platform.

Are you ‘cat pretty, fox pretty, deer pretty, or bunny pretty’?

This trend is meant to be fun and quirky, so don't take anything too seriously. Each type of pretty is supposed to emulate the aesthetics or features of these elegant and cute animals.

While you can take a quiz to determine which category you fit into, it's all about how you view yourself.

Cat Pretty

Darker hair

Light almond/sharp eyes (also known as siren eyes)

Round face

Sharp features (i.e., high cheekbones/strong jawline)

Fox Pretty

Lighter hair

Dark or light siren eyes

Longer face

Longer nose

Sharp features

Deer Pretty

Dark hair

Dark doe eyes

Longer face

Soft features

Bunny Pretty

Lighter hair

Dark or light eyes

Round face/cheeks

Soft facial features

Slim/button nose

No matter what type of "pretty" animal category you fall into, remember that it's what is on the inside that counts most.

Deauna Roane is an associate editor for YourTango who covers pop culture, lifestyle, astrology, and relationship topics. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic and MSN.