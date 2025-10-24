Career Expert Explains Why The End Of The Year Is Actually An ‘Ideal’ Time To Apply To More Jobs

It's hard to believe but 2025 is almost over (thank God) and the holidays will be here in the blink of an eye. And for most of us that means slowing way down and paying attention to just about anything BUT our careers.

If you're between jobs or just looking for a different one, you probably assume this means you should blow it off at Thanksgiving and restart your job search in the New Year. But that's a common misconception, because the end of the year is actually a perfect time for a job hunt.

Advertisement

Why the end of the year and holidays are an ideal time for a job search, according to an expert:

Amanda Augustine is a Certified Professional Career Coach, resume writer, and resident job search expert at TopResume Get Hired Now program. And she says that when it comes to the holiday season and job searching, we all need to change our mindsets.

"A lot of professionals think hiring stops toward the end of the year," she says, "but that’s just not true." In fact, in a survey conducted by global recruiting firm ManpowerGroup, 38% of employers said they plan to recruit throughout Q4, which Augustine calls "Hustle Season."

Advertisement

And when it comes to those final weeks of the year, the heat is really on for any companies still trying to hire because of corporate fiscal structure. "This is the time when many employers are finalizing their budgets and planning for the new year," Augustine explains.

"They’re looking for qualified candidates who can hit the ground running in January." Here are five reasons why the end-of-year holiday season is actually a fantastic time for a job search.

Advertisement

1. Less competition means greater visibility

studioroman | Canva Pro

You know how you thought there was no reason to bother with job searching during the holidays? Right, you and everyone else! Which means that if you DO go searching, you're going to be dealing with a much, much smaller field of candidates, giving you a chance to really stand out.

"Think of it as a quieter playing field,” Augustine explains. “When everyone else is focused on the holidays, you have more room to shine. Even if you’re not ready to interview right away, you can still plant seeds with recruiters and hiring managers that pay off in January.”

Advertisement

2. Companies are eager to use their remaining budgets

Most companies' budgets function under a "use it or lose it" structure, and future budgets are determined by past expenditures. So it behooves them to use up all their money by December 31, and that often means hiring right as the year draws to a close.

"If a manager has open roles approved for this year, they’ll often move fast to fill them before that funding disappears," Augustine says. So those jobs you see posted in November and December? They're more likely to be serious.

3. Hiring managers want a fresh start in January

January can be a bit messy in the corporate world, with everyone just returning from the holidays, new budgets and initiatives starting, and a whole new year's worth of goals kicking off. Having to recruit on top of it isn't exactly ideal.

Advertisement

So many companies grind hard at the end of the year to avoid this bottleneck. "The truth is, January is a chaotic month for hiring teams,” Augustine says. “They want their new hires ready to go when Q1 begins, not still in the interview stage." Applying over the holidays beats the rush.

4. The holiday season is prime networking time

Todor Tsvetkov | Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

The holidays are all about parties, parties, parties, whether at the office or in your community. And this fun-loving, more relaxed atmosphere makes it much easier to network and ask about job leads and referrals.

Advertisement

“This is one of the best times of year to reconnect with your network in a way that doesn’t feel awkward or forced,” Augustine explains. “Reach out to former colleagues or mentors to wish them happy holidays, or attend an industry mixer. Those casual check-ins can turn into career-changing conversations.”

5. You’ll build momentum for the new year

Of course, not everyone is going to come out of their holiday-season job search with a new gig. But Augustine says even if you do hit New Year's empty-handed, you'll have nonetheless built something important: momentum.

"When you start the new year already in motion, you’re miles ahead of the competition,” she says. “You’ve kept your resume fresh, you’ve nurtured relationships, and you’ve built momentum that carries right into the new year." You don't have to GET ready when you STAY ready, as the saying goes.

Advertisement

If you're looking for guidance as we head into November, Augustine and her colleague Ben Day hosted an information session on October 21 that might be just the thing: you can view the replay here. “If you treat the holidays as an opportunity instead of an obstacle,” Augustine says, “you’ll start the new year with confidence … and maybe even a new job.”

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.