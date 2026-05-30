Hey there, little squeaker! What would life be like if you could quit scrounging for scraps, broke as a mouse, always stressed you won’t get the kiddy mousies enough food for tomorrow’s breakfast?

Wouldn’t it be nice to bag you a big old piece of French cheese that lasted all month? Okay then, friend, buckle in. If you want to up your smarts (and your game ... of life), stop wasting time and money on these things, and you'll be the Rat King of Staten Island.

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You can usually tell how unintelligent someone is by these 4 things they waste time & money on:

1. Small thinking

You can think like a King, even if you wear clothes with holes in them. Thinking bigger and asking bigger, followed by big, bold action, may take courage, but you’ll make your life, especially your financial life, far easier.

Money scripts, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz, are unconscious beliefs that quietly run our financial lives. A money avoidance script keeps people stuck because money avoiders perceive the idea of having money as negative, and it's those negative (false) thoughts that hold them back from being wealthy and successful.

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2. Avoiding problems

Alesia Kozik / Pexels

The central life mission of unintelligent people is to tread lightly, never ruffle any feathers, and avoid problems at all costs. It’s stressful, and they can’t afford any more of that. But if you want to leap towards financial freedom, you must see opportunity in problems. Seek them out to solve them and be paid for their solutions.

Financial avoidance leads to worsening economic problems and further avoidant behavior, which can manifest in behaviors like not checking bank statements, ignoring bills, or avoiding discussions about money altogether.

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"Severe avoiders neglect basic self-care. They don't go to the dentist or doctor because [they] don't want to spend the money," Dr. Klontz explained. The avoidance people use to feel safer in their circumstances is the exact thing keeping them stuck in those circumstances.

3. Buying fancy crap

Being in a position to buy more fancy items you don't need (darn you, one-click Amazon check-out!) will make you feel good and secure — for a second. But these are temporary feelings and have nothing to do with long-term happiness or intelligence.

Quit the impulse purchases, or even better, have your bank automatically withdraw your paycheck into a savings account each month so there's no temptation at all. It's like the money didn't exist in the first place.

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4. Romanticizing being broke

One of the most ridiculous things I see is people simultaneously needing money (because we live on an economic planet) while seeing the pursuit of money as wretched. You need to bin that thinking right now.

Forget all the junk the schools, parents, and churches taught you: Money is a tool that gives you leverage. You can use it for dastardly things, or you can use it for good.

No one who made it big was born a salesman. Making money wasn’t even a thing for the first few million years of our existence. But now money is relevant, and we have to accept that. Making money must be seen as a craft to learn.

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Because we all need money, unless you love scrounging and expect someone else to give you everything. Stop telling yourself the story that you 'aren’t into selling.’

You’re a human, so you're a salesperson by default. Learn specific skills that earn. Ask people who make good money questions. Learn sales, persuasion, marketing, and business. Applied knowledge is what separates you from the money you need to live — and hopefully, someday give.

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Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.