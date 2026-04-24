You Can Usually Tell How Long Someone Will Live By The Age They Got Their Period, Says Study

It probably seems like forever ago that you might forget when you got your period, but think way back to that awful day that your monthly friend first arrived. Were you a late bloomer, or were you the first girl in your friend group to "become a woman"?

The timeline of your body's changes has always been carrying more information than anyone let on. Most of us were too busy being mortified about the whole experience to think twice about the timing, but researchers have been paying close attention, and the late bloomers among us might actually have reason to feel a little vindicated.

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While the age when you got your period was sure to affect your middle or high school experience, you may have never realized that it could have an impact on your health, too.

Getting your period early meant navigating locker rooms and sleepovers with a kind of secret weight no one really talked about, and getting it late meant watching everyone else seem to cross some invisible threshold while you waited.

What nobody mentioned back then was that the age at which your period arrived was doing something a lot more significant than shaping your middle school experience. According to a study by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, women who got their first period later in life are more likely to live longer.

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During the study, researchers looked at data from 16,000 post-menopausal women, which was gathered by the Women’s Health Initiative. In doing so, they found that both the age of the first period as well as the age of menopause make a difference in overall health and longevity.

You can usually tell how long someone will live by the age at which they got their period

Jane Thomson / Unsplash

The research indicates that getting your period at age 12 and up, as well as starting menopause after 50, is associated with living a longer life

Whew, so far, so good (for me). Other interesting takeaways from the study were that women who got their periods later in life were less likely to develop diabetes or form a smoking habit.

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Part of what may be happening here comes down to estrogen. Dr. Brandilyn Peters-Samuelson, an epidemiologist researching women's reproductive health and hormones, has noted that "higher estrogen is associated with greater microbial diversity, and that's good for women's general health."

One of the leaders of the study, Aladdin Shadyab, said, "Our team found that women who started menstruation at a later age were less likely to have certain health issues, like coronary heart disease, and those who experienced menopause later in life were more likely to be in excellent health overall, which may be a possible explanation for our findings."

He also pointed out that certain factors, "such as smoking, can damage the cardiovascular system and ovaries, which can result in earlier menopause. Women with later menopause and a longer reproductive lifespan may have decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases."

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It seems that people are always looking for ways to live longer

While eating right and exercising are the usual go-to options, according to a 2012 study, the secret could lie in when you get your period.

"Achieving longevity is an overarching public health goal with so many of us asking, 'How do I live longer?' Our study found that women who started menstruation at age 12 or older, experienced menopause, either naturally or surgically, at age 50 or older, and had more than 40 reproductive years had increased odds of living to 90 years old," Shadyab concluded.

Inspired by his grandfather, who lived to be over 100 years old, Shadyab hopes to dive even deeper into what offers longevity to women. Well, it seems that if you were one of those girls who felt really behind her friends in the puberty department, you are better off than they are in the end.

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Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in the Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.