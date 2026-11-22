We have no control over how other people think, no matter how much time we spend worrying about it. Part of self-acceptance means understanding that some people are just not going to think highly of you, and you can't always be ready to set the record straight.

Like with many things, though, letting people be wrong about you is easier said than done. It takes practice, especially in a world where social media makes it so easy to keep tabs on what other people think.

Advertisement

Here are five ways to stop caring what other people think of you:

1. Don't doubt your decisions, but know in advance that you will get pushback

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Once you've made a decision, it's easy to fall into the habit of treating other people's disagreement as a reason to doubt yourself. That only messes with your confidence. Remember, someone else not understanding your decision doesn't mean you made the wrong one.

Advertisement

It's also an easy way to make yourself feel insecure. When someone questions us, our natural response is often to defend ourselves. Instead of feeling confident in a choice you've made, you're listing all the reasons behind it and looking for someone else to validate your reasoning.

Instead, embrace your decision. If it's wrong, chalk it up to a learning experience. Changing your mind only hurts you.

2. Reframe how you view rejection

No one likes rejection. Trust me, no one. But what makes it so scary has everything to do with how you imagine the other person views you. We dislike what we think that rejection says about us.

Advertisement

You have to get comfortable with the possibility that someone might not like you. I mean, you don't agree with or like everyone you meet. And remember, you get to choose them, too. You also have power. Someone else's rejection doesn't make them more valuable than you, and you don't need to work harder to convince them otherwise.

3. Let go of the need to have the last word

voronaman | Shutterstock

Having the last word feels good for maybe a second. Being able to let go of the need to always be right, or learning how to take the high road, can lead to a lot more mental clarity. You know how you feel, and you know what you meant.

Advertisement

Think about how much time you can spend going back and forth with someone, trying to get them to understand your perspective. Sometimes, the other person won't agree with you, no matter how well you explain yourself. And that's okay.

Letting a conversation end without getting the last word feels good once you let go of the need to be accepted all the time.

4. Stop rehearsing imaginary conversations in your head

How many times have you found yourself replaying a conversation that hasn’t even happened yet? Probably at least a couple of times, and if you’re me, a lot. You're really just preparing to defend yourself against something that hasn't happened.

Advertisement

We want to feel prepared, to know exactly what to say so that if someone challenges us, we can explain ourselves in a way to make them understand. Constantly preparing these imaginary conversations doesn’t do much besides raising your blood pressure.

I know it’s hard to accept, but there’s no reason to spend your time arguing with someone in your head. You’re guessing at what they think.

5. Start actually believing in yourself

alvan.ph | Shutterstock

Advertisement

You know who you are and how you treat people. The people you care most about know who you are and how you treat people. Other people don't really matter.

You can be a good person and still have someone think you’re selfish. You can be kind and still have someone think you're rude. That’s just part of being human. Not everyone will have the same experience of you.

You don’t have to spend your life trying to convince everyone you’re a good person. You just have to be one.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.