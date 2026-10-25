People With Insane Confidence & Zero Need For Approval Usually Have 5 Things Going For Them

While some people are naturally confident and seemingly don't require approval from anyone, it’s not always an easy personality trait to learn. Yet confidence functions like a muscle: The more you use it, the stronger it gets.

People with natural confidence and no need for approval usually know these tricks:

1. They pause before speaking

Give yourself some time to gather your thoughts before responding to a question. Taking two to three seconds of silence not only gives you a moment to collect yourself but also projects confidence. By waiting to speak, you signal to the person you’re talking to that what you have to say is valuable and worth listening to carefully.

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It might feel awkward not to answer immediately, but taking that pause can also center and ground you in high-stress situations, like presentations or meetings. Practice by taking a breath and releasing it before you speak. When you do speak, use a calm yet confident tone to show how powerful you are.

2. They use self-assured body language

If you cross your arms, hunch your shoulders, or look at the ground when you speak, you’re giving off an insecure vibe, which makes people less likely to take what you say seriously.

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Instead, use your body language to show everyone how successful you are. Stand up straight and keep your shoulders down. Make eye contact, smile, and give firm handshakes when you meet someone.

You might not feel entirely comfortable making these body language changes, but over time, you’ll naturally hold yourself with confidence, which will make you feel more confident. There’s truth to the saying, “Fake it ‘til you make it,” especially when it comes to believing in yourself. You’re allowed to take up space, so let your body do just that.

3. They stay interested

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There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. One way to stay on the right side of that divide is to stay interested in the people around you and invest in your community.

The trick to being the most interesting person in the room, someone everyone is drawn to, is cultivating self-assurance and being genuinely intrigued by the people you’re with.

You learn more about a person by really listening, so listen more than you speak. Ask thoughtful, intuitive questions that keep the conversation moving. Don’t be afraid to dive deep into more complex topics. The key to connection is being present.

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4. They learn something new every day

Confidence requires an open mind and a willingness to seek out what you don’t know. Stay sharp by spending a little time each day learning something outside your realm of knowledge.

Make time to read, even if it’s just for half an hour. Check out a new podcast or watch an interview with someone you admire. Having empathy for others also goes a long way. If you see others as teachers, you’ll gain new perspectives and outlooks on life.

5. They practice gratitude

Remind yourself how worthy you are by writing down what you like about yourself and the wins you’ve achieved. In moments of low self-esteem, look back at your list and remember just how wonderful you are.

Document things you’ve done that you’re proud of, as well as challenges you’ve overcome. Holding space for gratitude is an accessible practice that lifts your spirits and acknowledges your inherent worthiness in this world.

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Never forget how far you’ve come, especially as you continue on your journey into your impossibly bright future.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.