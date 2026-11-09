The Art Of Being An Introvert: 7 Brilliant Ways To Be Alone Without Getting Lonely

The way we feel about alone time changes what we get from it, according to a 2020 study.

If we dread alone time, we feel lonely. But when we make the most of it, spending time by ourselves is incredible. And for introverts, being in solitude gives them space to recharge while improving their sense of self.

How introverts spend time alone without being lonely:

1. They watch comfort movies and shows

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When their social batteries are low but they still want to connect, introverts turn to their comfort shows and movies to avoid loneliness. They don't need to drain themselves with small talk and can still feel connected to the characters on their favorite show.

On top of making them more comfortable, introverts rewatch forms of media to connect. It might sound odd to an extrovert, but for introverts, it's the perfect way to protect their emotional and social energy.

2. They keep a really consistent routine

When you have a ton of free time without any structure and you're at home alone, it can spiral quickly into loneliness. But for introverts who already need a lot of alone time to feel energized, their routines allow them to be alone without feeling lonely.

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Even if it's a morning and nighttime ritual they follow or a hobby they make time for, it gives them purpose and meaning.

3. They try new hobbies to challenge themselves

According to a Penn State study, free time can sometimes make people feel lonely if they're spending a lot of time alone. But when they have meaningful, challenging hobbies, it actually prevents loneliness.

Introverts challenge themselves to avoid the dull ache of feeling lonely. And when their alone time isn't always by choice, these interests can be the perfect healthy escape.

4. They read books to keep their brains sharp

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Many introverts are avid readers. They feel a connection to characters and storylines that help them be more empathetic. But reading also keeps their brains sharp and healthy.

They're technically still alone, but reading makes them feel good. It can also be a way for them to challenge themselves by reading books they've never heard of.

5. Introverts spend a ton of time deep in thought

It seems somewhat vague, but thinking deeply is something introverts do to improve their experience during alone time. It also creates more value and meaning.

They make the best of the moments when nobody is around, spending time diving deeper into their emotions. Much like intelligent people gain a lot from introspection, introverts can reshape their alone time by finding space to mentally dig deeper.

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6. They find all sorts of creative outlets

Introverts are inherently more creative than the average person, because they use their idle time to spark innovative thinking and creativity. Spending their alone time through creative expression gives them a kind of meaning that fends off loneliness.

As we already know and often experience first-hand, the more meaning we have in our lives, the less lonely we feel.

7. Introverted people take the time alone to process their emotions

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Instead of suppressing emotions and using busyness to distract themselves, happy introverts deal with these feelings head-on. They create a safe space for themselves to journal or talk aloud to work through how they feel.

The more time they spend alone, the more it feels like self-care. They're not avoiding the emotions that are begging to come out.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.