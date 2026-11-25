We all know an incompetent person; they're the type of lazy human who tends to stay well within the confines of what they're supposed to do and rarely get the job done, much less ask any questions. Meanwhile, brilliant people have zero issue going against the grain because they're naturally curious and inquisitive, and bring that special mentality to everything they do. Because they refuse to be satisfied with simple explanations and always root around for a deeper truth, they often make ordinary people really jealous.

11 things brilliant people often do that make average people jealous:

1. Challenge the status quo

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Brilliant people ask difficult questions, challenging commonly held beliefs. They don't do this to be antagonistic or push people's buttons; rather, they genuinely want to understand why the world works as it does. Their minds operate on a deeper level, and they're not scared to sit in the gray space of complex, nuanced issues.

Brilliant people are committed to the endless quest for knowledge and truth. Their brains operate on a higher vibration, which makes ordinary people really jealous. They don't expect simple answers, and they don't even mind if there are no answers to be found. Brilliant people know that life doesn't fit into narrowly defined boxes, highlighting an essential truth that incompetent people can't fully understand.

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2. Find solutions instead of whining

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Average people love to complain about how hard a problem is to solve, while brilliant people take action to find solutions. Instead of complaining, they hone their critical thinking skills and uncover new approaches to whatever obstacle is in their way.

Bruce Tulgan, author of The Art of Being Indispensable at Work: Win Influence, Beat Overcommitment, and Get the Right Things Done, pointed out the power of being a problem solver in a world of complainers. "No problem is so small that it should be left alone," he explained. "When you diagnose a problem, start focusing intensely on implementing concrete solutions."

Tulgan shared a crucial part of being an effective problem solver that sets people apart from the crowd: Engaging in a practice of "constant, rigorous self-evaluation." By asking themselves how to be "a better workplace citizen," problem solvers set their minds to self-improvement. This quality makes incompetent people jealous, because it highlights the drive and commitment they lack.

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3. Admit their mistakes

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One of the major things brilliant people do to make incompetent people hate them is admitting to their faults. As hard as it is for average folks to admit they're wrong, brilliant people have no problem owning up to their mistakes.

In holding themselves accountable for their actions, brilliant people expect others to do the same, which makes incompetent people hate them. Their resentment speaks volumes about what's really holding them back from taking responsibility for themselves: fear. As life coach Roland Legge explained, "People who have trouble admitting they are wrong have difficulty seeing beyond themselves. Many are insecure, have a strong ego, and are afraid of looking stupid."

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4. Adapt quickly to new people & environments

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Brilliant people have an innate flexibility and open-minded perspective that helps them adapt to new situations with ease. They have no trouble evolving, while average people get stuck in their ways due to their fixed mindset. In contrast, brilliant people cultivate a growth mindset, which helps them embrace the unknown.

Health coach and positive psychology practitioner Lisa Newman outlined how these two opposing mindsets lead people to see their capabilities in very different ways. "A fixed mindset is a stuck place that prevents you from seeing other possibilities," she explained.

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5. Stay chill under pressure

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Brilliant people are experts at channeling their inner calm. Average people seek out distractions more than brilliant people do, since they often struggle to sit with their thoughts. They lack the self-awareness and sense of peace that brilliant people have access to. They have a hectic energy, mostly because they don't know how to center themselves or stay grounded. Incompetent people lead with chaos, while brilliant people often move through the world with astounding ease.

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6. Work smarter, not harder

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If there's one thing that separates brilliant people from average ones, it's how they utilize their time. Brilliant people prioritize efficiency. They live and breathe the idea of working smarter, not harder, and the incompetent are jealous of that because they often put in more effort for worse results, as they haven't mastered the art of time management.

Business coach and author of The Loved Ones Kit: The Enlightened Way to Organize Your Money And Life for the Ones You Love, Jennifer Wilkov explained how the technique of time-blocking helps people unlock their productivity and work in ways that suit them best. "Time management is about more than telling yourself to focus and cutting out distractions," she explained. "Effective time management means structuring your day in the context of your time. That means reclaiming it and owning it as your own, and therefore making the best of it."

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7. Set lofty standards

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Brilliant people set high standards, just by virtue of how highly intelligent and capable they are. Their achievements often make others feel inadequate. Ordinary people compare themselves to those standards and often feel resentful when they don't measure up.

Psychologist Judith Tutin described perfectionism as "the relentless striving for flawlessness and excessively high performance... by which we consistently judge ourselves and find ourselves wanting." For all their striving, perfectionists have a hard time accepting their flaws, which holds them back from being fully authentic. Brilliant people embrace those less-than-perfect parts of themselves, because they know that perfection is the enemy of progress.

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8. Accept feedback with grace

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Brilliant people don't shy away from the truth, even when it's difficult to hear. They believe in the power of constructive critique. They receive feedback with a generous spirit. Average people get defensive when they're faced with feedback, even when it's presented gently. For brilliant people, feedback isn't a personal attack, but a blueprint for how they can keep getting better at what they do. They're always seeking ways to grow, and they understand the value of an outside perspective.

As life coach and consultant Amy Bracht shared, feedback is a stepping stone, given with the "ultimate goal to foster continuous improvement." She advised, "View criticism as a chance for professional growth. Mistakes and failures are not endpoints but part of the learning curve that propels you forward."

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9. Make difficult decisions quickly

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During a conversation on the American Psychology Association's podcast, professors Lace Padilla and Hannah Perfecto discussed the intersection of psychology and decision-making, outlining the factors at play for both good and bad decisions.

"I think of a good decision as someone using all the information available to them to the best of their ability," Dr. Padilla said. "I often see bad decisions as clearly someone misinterpreting or misunderstanding information that was presented to them that would ultimately lead to some type of error in their reasoning."

"People just sometimes go too fast," Dr. Perfecto added. "It feels right, they go with what they see, and then they end up somewhere they don't want to be. Whereas if they had taken a little bit more time and sat with it, they wouldn't have made those errors."

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10. Negotiate skillfully

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Something that sets brilliant people apart from ordinary ones is their ability to negotiate. Having strong negotiation skills helps people who are at odds with each other communicate effectively and manage conflict, so they can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

When they're negotiating, brilliant people channel the power of persuasion, but they also ask for what they want in clear terms. Their direct communication style cuts through the noise and makes them stand out. Brilliant people often have both a high IQ and high emotional intelligence, which allows them to understand other people's motives and reactions. Brilliant people understand that negotiation is about so much more than just getting what they want. It's expressing their needs while causing as little harm as possible.

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11. Protect their energy and time

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Brilliant people have the capacity to protect their peace, while average folks tend to thrive on drama and wasting people's time. They resent the way brilliant people take care of themselves, because they blame their drama on others, without looking at how they're perpetuating it.

Brilliant people protect their energy by knowing their own limits. They set clear boundaries and stick to them. A big part of their brilliance comes from knowing themselves deeply, which means they act in line with their values, letting their inner compass guide them.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.