'Lunatic' Bridesmaid Breaks Every Rule At Strict Bride's Wedding

We've all known the kind of free spirit, make-my-own-rules type of person who just seems a bit oblivious of certain social norms. You tell them they're not supposed to wear that or say this thing, and their answer is simply, "Wait, why? Who made that rule?" as they walk out of the house to attend their niece's christening with green hair or whatever.

But there's marching to the beat of your own drum, and then there's people like a bridesmaid in a recent Reddit story, who made so many gaffes during her friend's wedding, it's hard not to feel like it was all deliberate, and has another bridesmaid calling her a "lunatic."

The 'lunatic' bridesmaid broke every one of the bride's rules at her wedding.

Now, to be fair, bridezillas are not only a thing, but they seem to be a growing community if the internet is any indication. The stories about sociopathic brides coming out of this wedding season are truly not for the faint of heart!

And from the sounds of it, this bride is not exactly easy-breezy. In her post, the bride's friend and fellow bridesmaid explained that the bride even had a dress code for her wedding shower, for example, requiring people to dress according to a certain color scheme. No just throwing on a nice dress and going to brunch for this gal!

Nevertheless, none of her rules are exactly insane or even hard to adhere to. That didn't stop the rogue bridesmaid from breaking all of them, as well as one of the long-held, universal, "everyone knows this" social mores about weddings.

The bridesmaid wore white every chance she got, including the bachelorette party, shower, and the wedding itself.

If there's one rule we all know, it's that you simply do not, for any reason, under any circumstances, wear white to a wedding. That's the bride's thing! Regardless, the bridesmaid showed up to the bridal shower in head-to-toe white, or "cream," as it were, presumably in an effort to establish plausible deniability.

Then came the bachelorette festivities. The bride had asked everyone to dress in autumnal colors to match her Fall wedding, which encompasses basically everything besides pastels, right? "The acceptable range [of outfits and colors] was WIDE and we had 8 months to prepare," the Redditor wrote.

But the lunatic bridesmaid showed up claiming the theme was too narrow, so she had nothing to wear besides a head-to-toe black jumpsuit. Since it was a bachelorette and not a funeral, she decided she didn't like that outfit and changed into a white outfit instead.

Then came the wedding itself, in which the bride asked her bridesmaids to buy champagne-colored shoes. Instead, she brought a range of shoes that included "taupe rope heels, tan heels with crystals, and you guessed it! White heels." But the clothes were just the beginning.

The bridesmaid got sick all over herself at the bachelorette and stirred up drama at the wedding.

The lunacy only BEGINS with the clothes. Every day of the bachelorette weekend, this woman was a disaster. The first day, she got so drunk at brunch that she ended up puking all down her front and sitting on the curb outside the restaurant for three hours, refusing to let anyone help her.

Day two, she invited a friend to the bachelorette dinner at a reservation-only establishment. When the bride said that wasn't possible, and also didn't want an unknown rando at her bachelorette, she left the restaurant to go drink in the car that her uninvited friend was waiting in until dinner was over.

Then, when it was time for the next activity, there was nothing to do because, since they were in her home city, it was the bridesmaid's job to plan the night. She'd planned nothing, and then bailed on the bachelorette altogether and left with her friend to go clubbing.

And for the coup de grace, she spent the actual wedding arguing with her boyfriend, sniping at the bride, and then disappeared for a lengthy period, which she explained by accusing the bride's brother of being on drugs and needing her help.

Everyone agreed there is only one explanation here: This bridesmaid hates the bride's guts!

People were mystified by the level of insanity that unfolded. "Were there no warning signs for the bride that she would be a problem?" one person asked. The Redditor confirmed that the bridesmaid has had a troubled past, but nothing that would indicate this level of craziness. Which left many to conclude the obvious: As one commenter put it, "it sounds like envy reared its head."

"Frenemies" are a real thing, after all, and even genuine friendships can succumb to the envy monster, especially in a society that still holds up a wedding as a woman's crowning moment, and which pits women against each other in myriad ways, whether it's in the dating pool or the workplace.

Envy and schadenfreude are so common in female friendships, in fact, that it's even been scientifically studied. One study found that whether we are happy for or jealous of each other is directly proportional to the closeness of the friendship. That is, we're prone to feel congratulatory about acquaintances' accomplishments but envious of our closest friends'.

That doesn't make this bridesmaid less of a lunatic, however. It takes so much more effort to behave like this than to simply decline to be in the wedding. As one person put it, "I have no energy for that sort of life. If I don't like someone, I don't spend time with them." Yep, that's a lot easier than trying to sabotage them with barf and white clothing, but you do you, bridesmaid!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.