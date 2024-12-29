Boy Moms Grieve About The Fact They Won't Be Allowed In The Delivery Room When Their Daughter-In-Laws Give Birth

By now, we've all heard about the stereotypical boy moms — mothers who are incredibly and maybe alarmingly attached to their sons. They insist that girl moms can't possibly understand the love they feel for their male child, nor the hardships that come with raising boys.

One such "adversity" is the fact that they will likely not be present in the delivery room when their daughter-in-law gives birth to their grandchild. You know, because their son isn't the one on the table creating a human life.

Advertisement

Some boy moms grieve about the fact that they won't be allowed in the delivery room when their daughter-in-law gives birth.

Claire Holt, an American actress who starred in series like “H2O” and “The Vampire Diaries” appeared on the podcast “NotSkinnyButNotFat” alongside host Amanda Hirsch to discuss parenting, among other topics. The subject of boy moms came up.

“We’re gonna have to be those boy moms that aren’t invited into the labor and delivery rooms,” Hirsch, a mother of two young boys, sadly predicted. Holt sympathized, admitting this is something she thinks about a lot.

Advertisement

"I have a solution," Hirsch said. Her answer was to find an "orphan wife" for her son or someone with an awful family, that way she could step in as the cool mother-in-law and be invited into the delivery room.

While Hirsch appeared to be joking, other boy moms seriously consider inserting themselves into their daughter-in-law's delivery rooms, with or without her permission. They also seem to take issue with being referred to as “Dad’s side of the family.”

@arianahceline I have hope my kids future wives will invite me to their delivery😭 im the cool mom who hosts hollidays 🥹 ♬ original sound - Arianah Celine

Advertisement

However, many people found it odd that this was even a concern for boy moms.

“Mom of a boy here. Why on earth would I be in the delivery room?” one Tiktok user wondered.

“Why do grandmothers want to be in the delivery room? That’s so weird," another commenter wrote. "I just had my husband in there. No one else is needed."

Giving birth is an incredibly vulnerable and sacred moment, and some women choose to keep that moment just for themselves and their partners. Others choose to have their own mother present as emotional support — not to see their grandchild be born but to help their own child through a scary and often traumatic situation.

While it is perfectly understandable to want to be involved in your son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren’s lives, sometimes you have to take a step back and recognize that not all moments are about you.

Advertisement

No one is entitled to be there when a child is born except mom and dad (and medical personnel there to assist of course!)

Instead of being concerned as to whether or not they’ll be invited into the delivery room, as a mother-in-law, you should focus on how you can help the postpartum couple.

Prepare meals so your son and daughter-in-law don’t have to worry about cooking while adjusting to a new baby. Offer to clean their house so everything is tidy and organized. Respect their boundaries when it comes to visitors.

Advertisement

We promise that your grandchildren will not love you any less if you were not in the delivery room when you were born! Rather, they will remember all of the times you brought them to the park, let them have ice cream after dinner, and loved them unconditionally.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.