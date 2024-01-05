How to make teaching your kids how to be self-aware a fun game.
By Doug Noll
Last updated on Jan 05, 2024
Photo: Quality Stock Arts | Canva
Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize, label, and manage one's own emotions and recognize and label the emotions of others.
Emotional intelligence or EQ predicts over 54 percent of the variation in success (relationships, effectiveness, health, quality of life). Children with high EQ earn higher grades, stay in school, and make healthier choices.
Emotional intelligence is a skill that every child must master but is rarely taught. A few lucky kids have parents who are intuitively emotionally intelligent. The rest stumble through life. Your kids don't have to fall into the second category because you can teach them emotional intelligence with a few simple exercises.
Most experts believe that teaching children to be self-aware of their emotions is the first step. My experience tells me this does not work so well. I have found in training lifers in prison for Prison of Peace that developing awareness of others' emotions is faster and more effective at developing emotional intelligence.
The same is true for children.
Here are 4 small habits of the most emotionally intelligent kids:
1. They develop emotion-spotting skills
The game is to name the emotions of the characters as they come up over a five-minute (or less) period. Points are awarded for the most emotions named, regardless of whether the answers were correct.
The idea is to develop emotion-spotting skills so that they become effortless and fast. Accuracy is not as important as quantity in this exercise.
RELATED: Why Firstborn Children Are Smarter Than Their Siblings, Says Science
2. They understand emotional Charades
You can call these emotional Charades. Have the kids shout out what they see. Repeat this two or three times in a setting or more if the kids are engaged. Have them display emotions and see if they can stump the audience.
No words or sounds are allowed.
RELATED: 15 Science-Backed Tips To Raise Your Kids To Be Major Brainiacs
3. They can label their emotions
"Oh, you are sad" or "You are frustrated."
Keep the labels simple and use "You" statements, not "I" statements. Do not ask how your child is feeling; just state the emotions you see. Your child will nod his or her head when you get it right and will correct you when you are wrong.
If you were wrong the first time, just repeat the correction back using the "You" statement.
RELATED: Study Confirms Kids Get Their Intelligence From Their Mom
Related Stories From YourTango:
4. They mimic how you handle your emotions
For example, when they see you are frustrated, teach them to label your emotion with the "You" statement.
Practice these steps for 30 days and observe the results. If you can do one or two of these steps every day with every child, you will see a remarkable improvement in emotional intelligence.
Teaching emotional intelligence is much easier than teaching a child to read, write, or add and subtract. The secret is to know what to teach and then teach it often. Follow the four steps and you will have it down pat.
RELATED: 7 Extremely Rare Signs Of High Intelligence You Should Look For In Yourself
More for You:
Douglas E. Noll, JD, MA is an author, speaker, and professional mediator helping people solve difficult problems. He is the author of De-Escalate: How to Calm an Angry Person in 90 Seconds or Less.