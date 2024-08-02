Boss Uses A ‘Dinner For 40 People’ Interview Test And Forced The Final 20 Job Candidates To Complete It

Job interviews are becoming increasingly complicated, especially with the implementation of convoluted "tests" that force job candidates to partake in unpaid work to even be considered for the position.

Such was the case for a job candidate who admitted in a post to the workplace advice column, Ask Manager, that they'd gone through multiple rounds of interviews at a company, only to be blindsided by a final, unexpected — and irrelevant — test.

Advertisement

The interview process included a 'dinner for 40 people' test, which the final 20 job applicants had to complete.

The candidate explained that they applied for an entry-level program coordinator position and had already been through multiple phone and in-person interviews. However, these were not the typical interviews expected by any job hunter. Rather, the process was filled with "ridiculous" games and tricks, with the final interview being a full-day affair.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"A few days before the interview, I asked for an agenda/schedule and was told, 'All I will share is that interviews will last from 8:30 a.m. to at least 9:00 p.m., and you will have individual interviews as well as time to mingle with fellow candidates during the day,'" the applicant recalled.

On the day of, they learned that they would have five interviews before a "group activity" at 5 p.m.

That group activity involved hosting a dinner party for the senior staff — with a $350 budget and a strict time limit.

MangoStar_Studio | Canva Pro

Advertisement

"They made the 20 final candidates cook dinner for and entertain the senior staff at the executive director’s house," the candidate wrote. "We were given 2-1/2 hours to plan, shop, and cook for 40. We also had to find the address of the director’s house, which turned out to be a 30-minute drive away."

"The evening didn’t end till 10:30 p.m.," they added, "when it moved to a local bar."

The job candidate admitted that it wasn't made clear how the dinner was intended to test their skills.

"It wasn’t clear if it was supposed to be an evaluation of our skills, but the senior staff spent the majority of the night drinking and dancing," they wrote. "Are these tricks and games really a good way to test candidates, and if so, what is the best way to respond?

Advertisement

Employers can ethically use unorthodox methods to make sure that the people they're hiring know how to do the job and will be a good fit for the team. However, this isn't done by asking candidates to cook dinner for all of the executives.

Personally, it sounds like an excuse to have job candidates, who are depending on them for acceptance, be at their beck and call. There's definitely a power imbalance at play, considering the bosses hold the candidates' employment futures in their hands.

According to recruitment company, Welcome to the Jungle, the purpose of the secret interview testing trend isn't as on the nose as being simply skill-based. Instead, the intent is that candidates cannot prepare, giving hiring teams a glimpse into how a potential employer can think on their feet.

Advertisement

For candidates already sweating the process and clinging dearly to the tried and true rehearsed "Where do you see yourself in five years?" questions, these secret tests seem excessive.

It's clear these entry-level job applicants are not chefs-in-training, but that doesn't mean the job won't require important problem-solving skills that require collaboration and ingenuity. Yes, on its face, it seems unfair, but perhaps forcing a group of 20 to work together towards a common goal is actually brilliant.

Sure, the last thing job seekers want on top of dealing with the sad state of the economy and high cost of living, is to jump through hoops and over hurdles to get hired and secure a job. But, if you embrace the unknown it actually could work in your favor. Global recruiting CEO, Darin Herle told Welcome to the Jungle, “I usually look for candidates who roll with the punches and are comfortable with anything thrown at them. If anything, this demonstrates their maturity and self-confidence.”

Advertisement

Remember, a job interview is as much about you interviewing the company as it is about them interviewing you. One bad "secret" interview test just means you weren't a match, and that's okay.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.