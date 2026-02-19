5 'Creepy' Body Language Signs That Someone Is Probably Not A Very Good Person

Body language and mindset expert Terry Vaughn has revealed some red flag body language cues to watch out for. While it's vital to trust your gut in these situations, there are also a few traits that can signal a concerning person or situation.

Sometimes, we find ourselves in uncomfortable situations that make us feel off, whether it’s in the company of strangers or people we know well. We can’t quite put our finger on what exactly is wrong, but something is definitely not right, and our body has alerted us through a negative gut feeling or a looming sense of discomfort.

Advertisement

Here are the five creepy body language signs that show someone is probably not a good person:

1. The left side of their face shows a different emotion than the right side

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Have you ever noticed something off in the midst of a conversation with someone? You’re making eye contact, but can’t help having a nagging feeling that they’re being disingenuous? Vaughn shed some light on how to pinpoint this behavior and get a sense of the person you’re communicating with's true emotion. While it might be as innocent as the person’s shyness or their admiration for you being concealed, he admitted there’s the potential for other, more harmful emotions to be similarly concealed.

Advertisement

“Focus all of your visual attention on the left side of the individual’s face rather than the whole thing or the right,” Vaughn instructed. “The reason this is a powerful hack is because the left side of the face is more likely to reveal the ‘true emotion’ or the ‘dominant’ emotion if there’s a mix."

The processing capabilities and sensory computing areas between the brain's hemispheres, also known as emotional lateralization, are the reason for this phenomenon. “The right hemisphere of our brain does more heavy lifting in dealing with processing emotions. The left hemisphere…is a little more analytical or ‘strategic’.” So, if someone wants to “present” a certain emotion, that will typically be shown more easily on the right side of their face, while their true emotion will be shown on the left.

2. When they smile, their eyes show more white

Your eyes show less white when you're genuinely smiling; when more white shows, it's likely forced. “When we’re genuinely happy, and we have a genuine smile, the amount of white in the eyes that’s visible reduces,” Vaughn explained. “Wide-eyed smiles are often reserved for fear, surprise, or rage — emotions that go hand in hand with some amount of adrenaline.”

Advertisement

Other ways to spot a genuine smile include a "sparkle” in a typically dull eye, creases near the edge of the eyes, and the timing of the corners of the mouth rising in alignment with the eyes. It’s important to remember that everyone’s smile is different and unique, and the amount of white in someone’s eyes is not the only indicator you should use for detecting deception or “red flags”. However, trust your gut. If you notice their eyes in combination with other suspicious behaviors, that might be enough to second-guess.

3. They pull their lips back

Jair Rangel | Shutterstock

“Often when men feel an emotion that makes them feel vulnerable, they want to smother it or mask it with something that puts them back in control,” Vaughn said. “That’s often anger.” So, if you notice someone pursing their lips together, almost in an upside-down smile, it might be an indication that they’re feeling fearful or uncomfortable.

Advertisement

As Vaughn suggested, if this is someone you know who often resorts to violence in the face of discomfort, take this as a sign for you to seek safety. Whether that be setting a boundary, creating distance, physically leaving the situation, or calling for help, being able to notice small moments like this can save you in the long run.

4. They have drooping eyelids or a 'compressed' mouth

These are the body's reactions to feeling superior, whether about a topic, a conversation, or a person. If you’re on a date or meeting someone new at work and they seem bored, it might actually be something more sinister. In addition to “profound vanity” in their appearance, studies show that people with a superiority complex often engage in excessive bragging, snobbery, and selfishness.

According to Vaughn, another common expression associated with these superiority red flags manifests “as a compression of the corner of the mouth … looking a little bit like a smirk.” If you notice these things, Vaughn admitted, “you’ll have to decide whether this type of arrogance is worth your time.”

Advertisement

5. They suddenly become still despite being agitated

Stevan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Vaughn called this “red flag” a “ticking time bomb.” If you are conversing with someone who has a lot of energy, whether it be excessively using their hands, pacing around, or breathing heavily, and then they suddenly “go still,” beware.

Similar to any other kind of energy, it doesn’t simply “go away.” Instead, it builds and compresses within you until it finds an avenue to escape. When it does build up and explode, you don’t want to be caught in the crossfire.

Advertisement

So, if you’ve taken anything from the “red flags” above, it should be this: always be aware. Whether you’re grocery shopping, on a first date, or walking to your car, never let yourself be vulnerable, ignorant, or generally unaware. All it takes is one of the above “red flags” or a gut feeling to save you from something unexpectedly dangerous.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.