The Miracle Cure That Could Put An End To Your Migraines Before They Even Begin

What if you could calm your migraines with specific musical frequencies?
By Bill Protzmann — Updated on Apr 23, 2023
Photo: Master1305 / Shutterstock
You’re out with friends or family, about to have an amazing day, and, suddenly, you feel that twinge in your temples, meaning the thing you dread most is about to happen: the onset of painful migraine symptoms.
You panic inside. It’s time to grab heavy-duty pain medications and/or retreat to a cool, dark, and quiet place where you can ride out the pain until you find some form of relief. So much for that day of fun you had planned, right?
Well, there may be a solution to migraines after all: binaural beats.
RELATED: 5 Effective Mindfulness Exercises For Migraine Headache & Chronic Pain Relief
What are binaural beats?
According to the Sleep Foundation, binaural beats are the perception of sound created by your brain when listening to two tones at different frequencies and in different ears. When this happens, your brain creates a third tone — these are the auditory illusions referred to as binaural beats.
It's believed that when these frequencies reach your brain and the binaural beat is produced, they trigger different levels of brain wave activity that could produce positive side effects, measured by an electroencephalography (EEG) machine in hertz (Hz).
These physical and mental health benefits consist of headache relief, pre-exercise energy, stress reduction, anger relief, improvement of concentration for people with conditions like ADHD, reduced anxiety, and general relaxation.
Although the data in measuring whether or not these binaural beats are truly capable of rendering these effects, several studies have shown the promising effects of binaural beats.
Do binaural beats help with migraines?
Research shows that listening to binaural beats can be quite effective at stopping migraine headaches in their tracks. In fact, they are an emerging form of migraine and chronic pain treatment.
In addition to providing migraine relief, the healing frequencies of binaural beats have been shown to help with symptoms of several additional mental and physical health conditions, including anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more.
According to additional research, the use of binaural beats may help lessen the pain of migraines because of their relaxing and calming effects.
Stress management and relaxation have been widely used as treatments for lessening the pain from migraine attacks, and binaural beats are no different.
Studies have also found that music therapy in the treatment of chronic migraines is useful in lessening the pain of those afflicted — lessening the pain of those who listened versus those who listened to nothing.
RELATED: Listening To Music Is Just As Effective As Medicine, Says Study
What frequency is best for migraines?
When the binaural beats are created at different frequencies, they are associated with these different levels of brain wave activity, providing the subject with unique benefits.
The best frequency to treat a migraine is one that rests at 0.5 Hz, which is a low-delta frequency that is both calming and provides relief for headaches.
The delta pattern of brain waves rests at a frequency between 0.5 Hz and 4 Hz and is the slowest brain wave pattern. These have been seen to also aid in deep sleep.
The theta pattern, 4 Hz to 8 Hz, is associated with drowsiness and meditation. This frequency can also be used when trying to treat migraines.
Alpha brain waves between 8 Hz and 3 Hz indicate a relaxed and restful mind.
Beta waves range between 13 Hz and 30 Hz, and have been linked to improving mood and task performance, as well as memory and accuracy.
Gamma waves are the highest frequency of brain activity and are associated with alertness, concentration, and problem-solving. These waves sit between 30 Hz and 50 Hz.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Which frequency works the best for you may be unique to your case, but the research suggests either a low-delta frequency or theta waves.
Are binaural beats dangerous for migraines?
Based on the current scientific research available, no serious risks or side effects of listening to binaural beats have been reported.
As with all sounds, listening at a very high volume can damage your eardrums, so turn the volume down if you're going to try this alternate method of treating your migraine.
Some migraine symptoms result in increased sensitivity to sound and light, so make sure you consult with your doctor before deciding whether or not binaural beats are a safe method for you.
RELATED: 9 Magical Sound Frequencies That Heal You From The Inside Out
More for You:
Bill Protzmann is the founder of Music Care Inc., a for-profit corporation dedicated to teaching practical ways music can be used for self-care. His latest book, More Than Human, explains how and why re-engaging the human spirit can make a practical and positive difference.