15 Powerful Books Every Woman Should Read At Least Once

As a woman, every day can feel like a battle, so there's always room for a little inspiration. Reading powerful, meaningful words helps us get through our days stronger than ever, and we'll take any extra boost of confidence we can get.

If you're looking for what to read next and want to be reminded of your own worth, or trying to find a cool, thoughtful gift for a special woman in your life, you've got to check out these inspirational books. They'll have you raising your fists in solidarity.

Here are 15 powerful and inspirational books every woman should read at least once:

If you haven't read "Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun, and Be Your Own Person" by Shonda Rhimes, what are you waiting for? This is a powerful yet engaging read about positivity and getting out of your own way, from the creator of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal."

2. Legendary Ladies: 50 Goddesses to Empower and Inspire You by Ann Shen

"Legendary Ladies: 50 Goddesses to Empower and Inspire You" by Ann Shen is such a great book to display on your coffee table. Flip through it to be inspired.

3. Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World by Jennifer Palmieri

"Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World" by Jennifer Palmieri is a hopeful, promising letter to whoever will become the first female president.

If you're looking for a call to action, pick up "Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The author was asked how to inspire feminism in a reader's young daughter, and this is her response.

5. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be by Rachel Hollis

The New York Times Bestseller, "Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be" by Rachel Hollis is full of honesty, relatable scenarios, and Hollis's signature motivational words. Fans of her podcasts or other books will love this one.

6. Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

Almost every young woman I know has read "Why Not Me?" by Mindy Kaling, and for good reason. It's no secret Kaling is hilarious, but she's also whip-smart, tenacious, and ambitious. Any working girl will feel inspired to conquer the career ladder after reading this book.

7. The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown

First, watch Brené Brown's famous TED talk (it has 18 million views and counting) on the power of vulnerability. Then, read "The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are" by Brené Brown. She is a relatable, lovable research professor who talks openly and honestly about shame, and she's got Oprah's seal of approval.

8. The Art of Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition: A Handbook for Living by the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler

I actually read "The Art of Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition: A Handbook for Living" by the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler and couldn't believe how simple and actionable the concepts were. It's a must-read for literally anyone.

Prepare to be empowered. "In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice From Over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs" by Grace Bonney is such a cool compilation of badass women.

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama

One of the most anticipated releases, "Becoming" by Michelle Obama discusses everything from politics to miscarriages, and we can't wait to pick it up and fall even more in love with the former first lady.

11. How to Get Sh*t Done: Why Women Need to Stop Doing Everything So They Can Achieve Anything by Erin Falconer

Get productive and proactive with "How to Get Sh*t Done: Why Women Need to Stop Doing Everything So They Can Achieve Anything" by Erin Falconer.

12. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The ultimate in inspiring literature, "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho is a story, above all else, of self-discovery. It is beloved by countless inspiring people and will leave you with an entirely new perspective. Don't sleep on this one.

13. Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik

"Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik tells us the story of one of the most badass females around. We dare you not to be inspired by this boundary-pushing Supreme Court queen.

A book of inspiring quotes from Queen Bey is a necessity for everyone. The "Liberté Egalité Beyoncé Book and Poster Gift Set" is a stand-out pick.

15. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Boost your confidence and know your worth with "You Are a Badass" by Jen Sincero.

India Yaffe is an Associate Editor for PopSugar.

