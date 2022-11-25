The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah starts on a different day each year — this year, the first night is the evening of December 18th.

There are, indeed, 8 crazy nights and for those not familiar with the holiday, there may be questions: Are you supposed to buy gifts for every single night — or just one, big gift to encompass all eight nights? Are the gifts supposed to be Hanukkah-related (i.e. dreidels, menorahs, etc.) or does anything go?

Short of Elves on the shelves, Christmas trees, or advent calendars, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to Hanukkah gifting: what really matters is the thought behind it. (Although certainly choosing to buy from Jewish designers and creators — a few who we've featured here — is always a nice, relevant touch.)

And in the spirit of celebrating miracles — what Hanukkah is all about — you certainly can't go wrong with donating to charities that support Jewish communities, especially amid the disturbing rise of antisemitism. JCSF Chicago or the Jewish Federations of North America are great options to contribute to.

Best Hanukkah gifts 2022: 75 thoughtful ideas for everyone on your list.

For babies:

The Hamsa is commonly known as a sign of protection, and this silicone teether will soothe achy gums in no time.

With a long sleeve top and cuffed pants, these PJs are perfect for Hanukkah and morning cuddles.

This organic cotton play tunnel is perfect for playing hide and seek and for all types of creative play.

The classic car we all know and love — now built to float on water!

"I Love NY" takes on new meaning with this luxurious, eight-piece baby gift set. With modern design and organic cotton, this baby bundle is the proper way to introduce magical NYC to babies around the globe.

Bamba is a delicious part of Israeli culture and a great first "soft" snack for babies since it dissolves easily. Just be sure to check with your pediatrician about the proper time to introduce it to your littles — and be cognizant of potential peanut allergies.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicagoan Lisa Zaslavsky started experimenting with Shibori dying in the utility room of her basement, and that's where her small business DIPPED was born.

Unleash your child's creativity with this 3-in-1 bath set that kids can mix and match to customize their own bubbles, body wash, or shampoo.

This toy trains fine motor skills and the recognition of shapes.

jbrds has redesigned the kid’s shoe with kids in mind in order to create anatomically designed — and super-cute! — footwear.

For kids:

Now you can send hot soup and chilled strawberries without using a million small lunch box containers.

Hope Haven Little Homes were created as a miniature, on-the-go alternative to traditional dollhouses. Each box contains magnetic back and side walls to allow wall hangings to be rearranged and wallpapers to be swapped out.

Kids can insert content cards from Yoto's curated library of over 1,000+ titles into the speaker box/ device, for hours of screen-free entertainment and learning.

With this kit, you'll create a colorful wall hanging inspired by one of Dr. Maya Angelou’s most famous quotes.

'Light Unto the Nations' By Jeanette Kuvin Oren, an American artist who specializes in Judaic art, is a beautiful contemporary piece depicting a Menorah, in a stained glass style.

A framed illustration of the Hebrew alphabet by artist Linda Woods is a stunning and colorful addition to any child's bedroom.

Five complete sets, increasing in difficulty, plus a tabletop easel will engage your toddler's whole body as they color, paint, sculpt, and more.

This adorable digital camera offers kid-approved features like filters and frames, a selfie timer, and continuous shooting mode, providing kids with lots of fun ways to explore their creativity and build on their photo-taking skills.

For tweens/teens:

In 1942, members of a small collective farming community in Israel’s Hula Valley began making shoes in a one-room workshop. Today, Naot's are known as "shoes of peace," and are crafted by hand through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds.

An elegant, high-quality mezuzah case for teens with a modern aesthetic.

This timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile design and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs, and greetings.

You’ll love cuddling up in this super soft ring-spun French terry throw blanket; it's pre-washed to make it look and feel like your favorite sweatshirt.

Not exactly traditional, but 100% adorable — a whimsical way to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

A gorgeous coffee table book, experience the force, mystery, and beauty of the ocean and seas through more than 300 images, featuring underwater photography, oceanographic maps, and scientific illustrations.

Quirky and fun, this long sleeve top and drawstring pant set will have your favorite person lounging in style and unbelievable comfort.

Readers of all ages will be inspired by the fascinating stories of well-known women like Greta Thunberg, Bethany Hamilton, Bindi Irwin, Zendaya, and the Linda Lindas.

Prettty, prettttty, prettttttty good! Inspired by one of the major loves of New York designer Susan Alexandra's life, the man who always elevates small talk to medium talk: Larry David.

Created by parents (and self-proclaimed watch obsessives), Blok’s grown-up kids' watches allow children to set 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-minute intervals to visually teach time in a fun and colorful way.

For her:

Beautifully hand-carved with twisting handles reminiscent of Challah, this wooden serving set is a tasteful addition to any Shabbat table.

Pickleball is all the rage now and this pink pickleball bag is a fabulously fun way to tote your paddle.

Made with sustainable materials like farm straw in the insole, and sugarcane in the outsole, these chic kicks are joyful indeed.

Third-generation Chicago jeweler Dana (Rebecca) Gordon built her business on the simple but important idea that your jewelry should make you feel as comfortable as your favorite t-shirt and as amazing as your little black dress.

Handmade to order, each personalized beaded tote can be fully customized through myriad colors, fonts, and text types.

These snuggly indoor/outdoor slip-ons are perfect for leisure wear. Each purchase supports women with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that empowers and educates women in the workplace.

Long Island-based artist Robyn Rackman creates stunning original Judaica oil paintings. Scroll through her Instagram to see more of her work and commission your own.

Eco-conscious brand Arvin Goods uses discarded fabric scraps to create the softest, best-fitting socks.

Stuffed with a mix of color-coordinated Kosher candies from every candy food group, this eye-catching, artistic collection is superb for sharing with family.

A luxurious and ultra-soft sweatshirt for the favorite mama bear in your life.

Equipped with a flexible layout and calendar clip, the Type-A person in your life can plan, track and organize anything — any way they like.

Rise and shine! Brighten your bathroom with this sunrise bath mat, a cheerful, mood-boosting design starring a yellow sun.

Sensual and pure, this Poppy fragrance opens with a vibrant blend of citrus and rose, leading to a sweet and floral core of peony, magnolia, and plumeria.

For the person whose home is full of photos, memory albums, VHS tapes, and DVDs collecting dust, Capture sends simplified shipping kits with predetermined sizes so media can be added and returned for digitization.

Featuring decadent body bar scents like lemon lychee, coffee clementine, and lavender leak.

Completely recyclable wooden sunglasses.

A twist on the traditional Star of David necklace, Jewish designer Susan Alexandra's jewelry is exquisite and made entirely by hand.

You're sure to stand out with this snazzy design! Each iPhone case is a handmade, one-of-a-kind piece made by a small, woman-owned business in Brooklyn.

Classic hoops are a staple gift — and these are understated with an emerald detail.

A knotted knit Lele Sadoughi headband, elegantly adorned with pearl-like beads, will elevate any holiday outfit.

For the woman who has everything and needs nothing, give her a 60-minute break from real life.

This sophisticated, cozy shawl is designed to give someone exactly what they need: a big hug.

This bath candy (AKA bubble bath crumbles) is the perfect de-stressor after a long, cold day.

For him:

These patent-pending Bluetooth frames connect to most phones, computers, and smartwatches with an up to 100-foot range.

Light, low-profile, pinch-free, and comes in a variety of colors and designs.

A lounge set that's both masculine and super-comfortable.

The perfect house shoes, each moccasin is fitted with a cushioned insole with gel-infused memory foam for a cloud-like feeling on his feet.

From the French maker of premium kitchen accessories, this blue steel pan is ideal for all his batters, crepes, pancakes, and tortillas.

This sleek and retro mini-fridge is great for the office, in his man cave, or on the go in his car, truck, or RV for long road trips and camping.

Both sporty and formal, dress this breathable, short-sleeved polo up or down to go from the office to the golf course.

Unlike refrigerated, store-bought cookie dough, Home Dough is frozen and preservative-free, made using Non-GMO ingredients that are clean, simple, and mostly organic.

For the avid traveler or aspiring photographer, learn how to take professional-quality photographs when you travel, using the same tricks and tips today’s top photographers use.

This big, furry guy is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's repertoire.

Mensch: A Yiddish word for a person of high integrity or honor.

A buttery soft knit hoodie that’s seriously stretchy.

It's the Raffi song come to life! How can you not smile when you see someone chatting on a banana phone?

The Diletto all-cheese board serves 5-6 and arrives chilled, artfully arranged, and ready-to-serve in a reusable wood board.

Handmade from high-quality Acacia wood accented with an eco-friendly epoxy to create one-of-a-kind Shabbatware for your home.

Gathering the most unique small-batch condiments, crafts, and goods from some of the best farmer's markets across the country, each monthly subscription box supports small businesses.

For the chocolate lover in your life, this is pure gourmet extravagance.

Durable and rugged, the Trostel tool bag is handcrafted with premium waxed leather and brass hardware.

Easily the best seat on the beach, The Sunflow chair is compact, comfortable, and easy to carry.

A beautiful and practical laptop/tablet case for your daily routine or business travel.

The Vitamix's ten speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups.

A true work bib featuring double-layer knees, a kangaroo bib pocket, and a modern fit.

Every man needs a good moisturizer — and this one is packed with vitamins, natural oils, and antioxidants like jojoba oil, known for its hydrating and oil-balancing powers.

Made from 100% pure mulberry silk to prevent wrinkles, regulate sleep temperature, and protect hair from damage and bedhead.

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at YourTango.

