By Andrea Zimmerman — Written on Nov 25, 2022
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah starts on a different day each year — this year, the first night is the evening of December 18th.
There are, indeed, 8 crazy nights and for those not familiar with the holiday, there may be questions: Are you supposed to buy gifts for every single night — or just one, big gift to encompass all eight nights? Are the gifts supposed to be Hanukkah-related (i.e. dreidels, menorahs, etc.) or does anything go?
Short of Elves on the shelves, Christmas trees, or advent calendars, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to Hanukkah gifting: what really matters is the thought behind it. (Although certainly choosing to buy from Jewish designers and creators — a few who we've featured here — is always a nice, relevant touch.)
And in the spirit of celebrating miracles — what Hanukkah is all about — you certainly can't go wrong with donating to charities that support Jewish communities, especially amid the disturbing rise of antisemitism. JCSF Chicago or the Jewish Federations of North America are great options to contribute to.
Best Hanukkah gifts 2022: 75 thoughtful ideas for everyone on your list.
For babies:
1. Hamsa Silicone Teether
The Hamsa is commonly known as a sign of protection, and this silicone teether will soothe achy gums in no time.
RELATED: 8 Best Hanukkah Books For Kids
2. Hart + Land Pima Cotton Hanukkah Pajamas
With a long sleeve top and cuffed pants, these PJs are perfect for Hanukkah and morning cuddles.
3. Lovevery Organic Play Tunnel
This organic cotton play tunnel is perfect for playing hide and seek and for all types of creative play.
4. PoolCandy Little Tikes Cozy Coupe
The classic car we all know and love — now built to float on water!
5. Estella 'I Love NY' Baby Gift Set
"I Love NY" takes on new meaning with this luxurious, eight-piece baby gift set. With modern design and organic cotton, this baby bundle is the proper way to introduce magical NYC to babies around the globe.
6. Bamba Peanut Snacks
Bamba is a delicious part of Israeli culture and a great first "soft" snack for babies since it dissolves easily. Just be sure to check with your pediatrician about the proper time to introduce it to your littles — and be cognizant of potential peanut allergies.
7. Dipped by Lisa Z Indigo Shibori Bib
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicagoan Lisa Zaslavsky started experimenting with Shibori dying in the utility room of her basement, and that's where her small business DIPPED was born.
8. Dabble & Dollop Rainbow of Bubbles
Unleash your child's creativity with this 3-in-1 bath set that kids can mix and match to customize their own bubbles, body wash, or shampoo.
9. Goki Sort Box
This toy trains fine motor skills and the recognition of shapes.
10. jbrds Stand2Walk Strong Blue Sky Shoes
jbrds has redesigned the kid’s shoe with kids in mind in order to create anatomically designed — and super-cute! — footwear.
For kids:
11. Omiebox Bento Box
Now you can send hot soup and chilled strawberries without using a million small lunch box containers.
12. Hope Haven Little Home
Hope Haven Little Homes were created as a miniature, on-the-go alternative to traditional dollhouses. Each box contains magnetic back and side walls to allow wall hangings to be rearranged and wallpapers to be swapped out.
13. Yoto Player Kids Audio Player
Kids can insert content cards from Yoto's curated library of over 1,000+ titles into the speaker box/ device, for hours of screen-free entertainment and learning.
14. KidsCrafts Speak Like Maya: Rainbow Wall Hanging Craft Kit
With this kit, you'll create a colorful wall hanging inspired by one of Dr. Maya Angelou’s most famous quotes.
15. Wentworth Light Unto The Nation Puzzle
'Light Unto the Nations' By Jeanette Kuvin Oren, an American artist who specializes in Judaic art, is a beautiful contemporary piece depicting a Menorah, in a stained glass style.
16. Colorful Alef Bet Canvas Art Print
A framed illustration of the Hebrew alphabet by artist Linda Woods is a stunning and colorful addition to any child's bedroom.
17. MontiKids Toddler Art Kit
Five complete sets, increasing in difficulty, plus a tabletop easel will engage your toddler's whole body as they color, paint, sculpt, and more.
18. Kidamento Kids Digital Camera & Video Camcorder
This adorable digital camera offers kid-approved features like filters and frames, a selfie timer, and continuous shooting mode, providing kids with lots of fun ways to explore their creativity and build on their photo-taking skills.
For tweens/teens:
19. Naot Sandals
In 1942, members of a small collective farming community in Israel’s Hula Valley began making shoes in a one-room workshop. Today, Naot's are known as "shoes of peace," and are crafted by hand through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds.
20. Suri White Modern Mezuzah Case
An elegant, high-quality mezuzah case for teens with a modern aesthetic.
21. Letterfolk Customizable Doormat
This timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile design and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs, and greetings.
22. Nantucket Whaler Snuggler Blanket
You’ll love cuddling up in this super soft ring-spun French terry throw blanket; it's pre-washed to make it look and feel like your favorite sweatshirt.
23. Jonathan Adler Dachshund Menorah
Not exactly traditional, but 100% adorable — a whimsical way to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
24. Ocean: Exploring The Marine World
A gorgeous coffee table book, experience the force, mystery, and beauty of the ocean and seas through more than 300 images, featuring underwater photography, oceanographic maps, and scientific illustrations.
25. Jezebel Adrienne Printed PJ Set
Quirky and fun, this long sleeve top and drawstring pant set will have your favorite person lounging in style and unbelievable comfort.
26. Goodnight Stories For Rebel Girls
Readers of all ages will be inspired by the fascinating stories of well-known women like Greta Thunberg, Bethany Hamilton, Bindi Irwin, Zendaya, and the Linda Lindas.
27. Susan Alexandra Larry David Bracelet
Prettty, prettttty, prettttttty good! Inspired by one of the major loves of New York designer Susan Alexandra's life, the man who always elevates small talk to medium talk: Larry David.
RELATED: The Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts You Can Still Snag In Time For The Holiday
28. Blok33 Watch
Created by parents (and self-proclaimed watch obsessives), Blok’s grown-up kids' watches allow children to set 5-, 10-, 20- and 30-minute intervals to visually teach time in a fun and colorful way.
For her:
29. Heidi Serving Set
Beautifully hand-carved with twisting handles reminiscent of Challah, this wooden serving set is a tasteful addition to any Shabbat table.
30. Georgie & Lou Pickleball Bag
Pickleball is all the rage now and this pink pickleball bag is a fabulously fun way to tote your paddle.
31. Andoze Joyful Sneakers
Made with sustainable materials like farm straw in the insole, and sugarcane in the outsole, these chic kicks are joyful indeed.
32. Dana Rebecca Single Initial Stud Earring
Third-generation Chicago jeweler Dana (Rebecca) Gordon built her business on the simple but important idea that your jewelry should make you feel as comfortable as your favorite t-shirt and as amazing as your little black dress.
33. Island To East Side Fully Beaded Tote
Handmade to order, each personalized beaded tote can be fully customized through myriad colors, fonts, and text types.
34. Deckers X Lab Ko-Z EZ Scuff Indoor/Outdoor Slippers
These snuggly indoor/outdoor slip-ons are perfect for leisure wear. Each purchase supports women with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that empowers and educates women in the workplace.
35. Riva Paintings Original Jewish Artwork
Long Island-based artist Robyn Rackman creates stunning original Judaica oil paintings. Scroll through her Instagram to see more of her work and commission your own.
36. Arvin Goods Recycled Cotton Socks
Eco-conscious brand Arvin Goods uses discarded fabric scraps to create the softest, best-fitting socks.
37. Dylan's Candy Bar Festival Of Lights Tackle Box
Stuffed with a mix of color-coordinated Kosher candies from every candy food group, this eye-catching, artistic collection is superb for sharing with family.
38. Ollie Grey Side Pocket Mama Bear Sweatshirt
A luxurious and ultra-soft sweatshirt for the favorite mama bear in your life.
39. MOO Perpetual Planner
Equipped with a flexible layout and calendar clip, the Type-A person in your life can plan, track and organize anything — any way they like.
40. Ruggable Sunrise Bath Mat
Rise and shine! Brighten your bathroom with this sunrise bath mat, a cheerful, mood-boosting design starring a yellow sun.
RELATED: I Left Islam And Converted To Judaism — For Love
41. Badgley Mischka Poppy Eau de Parfum
Sensual and pure, this Poppy fragrance opens with a vibrant blend of citrus and rose, leading to a sweet and floral core of peony, magnolia, and plumeria.
42. Capture Time Capsule
For the person whose home is full of photos, memory albums, VHS tapes, and DVDs collecting dust, Capture sends simplified shipping kits with predetermined sizes so media can be added and returned for digitization.
43. Parrotfish Body Care Bundle
Featuring decadent body bar scents like lemon lychee, coffee clementine, and lavender leak.
44. Woodzee Newport Acetate & Wood Sunglasses
Completely recyclable wooden sunglasses.
45. Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Necklace
A twist on the traditional Star of David necklace, Jewish designer Susan Alexandra's jewelry is exquisite and made entirely by hand.
46. The Sprkl Shop Blue Phone Case
You're sure to stand out with this snazzy design! Each iPhone case is a handmade, one-of-a-kind piece made by a small, woman-owned business in Brooklyn.
47. Monique Rochelle Low-Key Hoop Earrings
Classic hoops are a staple gift — and these are understated with an emerald detail.
48. Lele Sadoughi Women's Petite Jeweled Knit Headband
A knotted knit Lele Sadoughi headband, elegantly adorned with pearl-like beads, will elevate any holiday outfit.
49. The NOW! Massage
For the woman who has everything and needs nothing, give her a 60-minute break from real life.
50. Demdaco Cream Giving Shawl
This sophisticated, cozy shawl is designed to give someone exactly what they need: a big hug.
51. Quartz & Rainbows Bath Candy
This bath candy (AKA bubble bath crumbles) is the perfect de-stressor after a long, cold day.
For him:
52. Lucyd Bluetooth Smart Audio Glasses
These patent-pending Bluetooth frames connect to most phones, computers, and smartwatches with an up to 100-foot range.
53. Arcade Blackwood Belt
Light, low-profile, pinch-free, and comes in a variety of colors and designs.
54. Wood Lounge About Long Sleeve Lounge Pant/Henley
A lounge set that's both masculine and super-comfortable.
55. Dearfoams Men's Keaton Memory Foam Mocassin
The perfect house shoes, each moccasin is fitted with a cushioned insole with gel-infused memory foam for a cloud-like feeling on his feet.
56. de Buyer Bluesteel Crepe & Tortilla Pan
From the French maker of premium kitchen accessories, this blue steel pan is ideal for all his batters, crepes, pancakes, and tortillas.
Related Stories From YourTango:
57. Uber Appliance Silver Mini Fridge
This sleek and retro mini-fridge is great for the office, in his man cave, or on the go in his car, truck, or RV for long road trips and camping.
58. Collars & Co Oxford Button Down Navy Blue Polo
Both sporty and formal, dress this breathable, short-sleeved polo up or down to go from the office to the golf course.
59. Homedough Gourmet Frozen Cookie Dough
Unlike refrigerated, store-bought cookie dough, Home Dough is frozen and preservative-free, made using Non-GMO ingredients that are clean, simple, and mostly organic.
60. The Travel Photography Book by Scott Kelby
For the avid traveler or aspiring photographer, learn how to take professional-quality photographs when you travel, using the same tricks and tips today’s top photographers use.
61. Loungefly Star Wars Chewbacca Mini Backpack
This big, furry guy is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's repertoire.
62. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mensch Coffee Mug
Mensch: A Yiddish word for a person of high integrity or honor.
63. Bear Bottom Loft Hoody
A buttery soft knit hoodie that’s seriously stretchy.
64. Banana Phone Bluetooth Handset
It's the Raffi song come to life! How can you not smile when you see someone chatting on a banana phone?
65. Boarderie Diletto All-Cheese Board
The Diletto all-cheese board serves 5-6 and arrives chilled, artfully arranged, and ready-to-serve in a reusable wood board.
66. Linn & Liana Acacia Challah Board
Handmade from high-quality Acacia wood accented with an eco-friendly epoxy to create one-of-a-kind Shabbatware for your home.
67. Farmer's Find Monthly Subscription Box
Gathering the most unique small-batch condiments, crafts, and goods from some of the best farmer's markets across the country, each monthly subscription box supports small businesses.
68. Godiva Pure Bliss Chocolate Gift Basket
For the chocolate lover in your life, this is pure gourmet extravagance.
69. Milwaukee Trostel Leather Tool Bag
Durable and rugged, the Trostel tool bag is handcrafted with premium waxed leather and brass hardware.
70. Sunflow Beach Bundle Chair
Easily the best seat on the beach, The Sunflow chair is compact, comfortable, and easy to carry.
71. Luis Steven Tablet Crossbody
A beautiful and practical laptop/tablet case for your daily routine or business travel.
72. Vitamix Explorian Blender
The Vitamix's ten speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups.
73. LIVSN Flex Canvas Overalls
A true work bib featuring double-layer knees, a kangaroo bib pocket, and a modern fit.
74. Pierre Performance Never Thirsty Moisturizer
Every man needs a good moisturizer — and this one is packed with vitamins, natural oils, and antioxidants like jojoba oil, known for its hydrating and oil-balancing powers.
75. Fisher's Finery Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Made from 100% pure mulberry silk to prevent wrinkles, regulate sleep temperature, and protect hair from damage and bedhead.
RELATED: I'm A Jewish Girl And All I Want For Christmas Is A 'Goyfriend'
More for You:
Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at YourTango.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.