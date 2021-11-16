The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah starts on a different day each year — this year, it's early: the first night is the evening of November 28th, which is the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

There are, indeed, 8 crazy nights and for those not familiar with the holiday, there may be questions: Are you supposed to buy gifts for every single night — or just one, big gift to encompass all eight nights? Are the gifts supposed to be Hanukkah-related (i.e. dreidels, menorahs, etc.) or does anything go?

Short of Elves on the shelves, Christmas trees, or advent calendars, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to Hanukkah gifting: what really matters is the thought behind it. (Although certainly choosing to buy from Jewish designers and creators — a few who we've featured here — is always a nice, relevant touch.)

And in the spirit of celebrating miracles — what Hanukkah is all about — you certainly can't go wrong with donating to charities that support Jewish communities, especially amid the disturbing rise of antisemitism. JCSF Chicago or the Jewish Federations of North America are great options to contribute to.

Best Hanukkah gifts 2021: 40 thoughtful ideas for everyone on your list.

For babies:

1. Hamsa Silicone Teether

The Hamsa is commonly known as a sign of protection, and this silicone teether will soothe achy gums in no time.

(Modern Tribe, $10.99)

2. Little Sleepies Dancing Dreidels Zippy

Cozy-soft Hanukkah-themed pajamas made from custom-milled bamboo viscose that feature thoughtful touches like fold-over feet & mittens. You can even buy matching pairs for Mom & Dad!

(Little Sleepies, $32)

3. Buckle Me Baby Coat

Anyone who has ever tried to buckle their baby into a car seat in the winter knows just how genius this coat is. Mompreneur Dahlia Rizk designed it with an off-center zipper allowing you to open the coat and strap your child into their car seat as if there's no coat on at all.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Rookie Humans Fitted Crib Sheet

Add a touch of whimsy to any nursery with this fun aquatic-inspired crib sheet made from 100% soft cotton sateen.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Estella 'I Love NY' Baby Gift Set

"I Love NY" takes on new meaning with this luxurious, eight-piece baby gift set. With modern design and organic cotton, this baby bundle is the proper way to introduce magical NYC to babies around the globe.

(Estella, $165)

6. Bamba Peanut Snacks

Bamba is a delicious part of Israeli culture and a great first "soft" snack for babies since it dissolves easily. Just be sure to check with your pediatrician about the proper time to introduce it to your littles — and be cognizant of potential peanut allergies.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Dipped by Lisa Z Indigo Shibori Bib

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicagoan Lisa Zaslavsky started experimenting with Shibori dying in the utility room of her basement, and that's where her small business DIPPED was born. Lisa creates each one-of-a-kind piece of her collection by hand with love.

(Dipped by Lisa Z, $16)

For kids:

8. Svan Wooden Ice Cream Cart

Winner of Good Housekeeping 2016 Best Toy Award, the Svan Ice Cream Cart is made from high-quality wood and non-toxic paint to ensure safe and fun creative play for children.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. HABA Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa

Home is where the heart is, and in this spacious modern villa, your kids' dolls have everything they need. A large table to gather around and have their meals, a cozy seating area to relax in, a playroom, and of course a sleeping area where they can dream the most beautiful dreams. Who wouldn't want to live in a place like this?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Bright Littles Convo Cards

Do you want to talk to your kids about today’s issues, but don’t know where to start? Bright Littles Convo Cards are the perfect way to spark a meaningful conversation around the dinner table.

(Bright Littles, $28)

11. Loog 3-String Pro Electric Guitar

For the aspiring rock 'n' roller, there's no cooler gift: a small 3-string electric guitar with a built-in amp and speaker, bundled with flashcards, free lessons, and an app that teaches you music through AR.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Britannica First Big Book Of Why

Britannica’s huge, authoritative, and lavishly illustrated question and answer book will satisfy even the most curious kids, with over 100 questions verified by Britannica experts.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Colorful Alef Bet Canvas Art Print

A framed illustration of the Hebrew alphabet by artist Linda Woods is a stunning and colorful addition to any child's bedroom.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

For tweens/teens:

14. Naot Sandals

In 1942 when the members of a small collective farming community in Israel’s Hula Valley began making shoes in a one-room workshop on Kibbutz Naot Mordechai, the idea that years later their shoes would be worn around the world was unimaginable. Today, Naots are known as "shoes of peace," and are crafted by hand through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. SURI White Modern Mezuzah Case

An elegant, high-quality mezuzah case for teens with a modern aesthetic.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Coala Tree Tie Dye Beanie

Coalatree started out as a self-sustaining organic farm in Colorado. Wanting to create their own workwear, they first launched a line of eco-conscious clothing in 2010, and have continued on to the outdoor industry, all while maintaining their roots in sustainably-produced products.

(Coala Tree, $23.99)

17. Great Useful Stuff Travel Media Pouch

The ultimate organizer for all your teen's essentials — from smartphones, smartwatches, Readers, and tablets to chargers and cords.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Jonathan Adler Dachshund Menorah

Not exactly traditional, but 100% adorable — a whimsical way to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. 30 Watt Novelty Face Planter

We love a product that does double-duty: this one holds a plant and your glasses — and you can change its expression. Darling.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Molly Hatch Unicorn Menagerie Juice Glasses

Artist, designer, and ceramicist Molly Hatch began her career as a studio potter, infusing her tableware and home decor items with contemporary sensibilities and charm. And charming they are — just look at these juice glasses!

(Molly Hatch, $16.50)

21. Curio Press Personalized Stationery

There’s something incredibly special about receiving a personal sentiment on a handwritten note that the usual text or email won't properly convey. Curio Press creates handmade-to-order stationery with a brilliant collection of personalized card sets and notepads.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Susan Alexandra Larry David Bracelet

Prettty, prettttty, prettttttty good! Inspired by one of the major loves of New York designer Susan Alexandra's life, the man who always elevates small talk to medium talk and respects wood: Larry David.

(Susan Alexandra, $138)

23. Chaser Vintage Cassettes Tee

Designed in Los Angeles and inspired by icons of generations past, Chaser's vintage cassette tee is a great excuse to tell your kids all about the 90s.

(Chaser, $35)

For her:

24. Heidi Serving Set

Beautifully hand-carved with twisting handles reminiscent of Challah, this wooden serving set is a tasteful addition to any Shabbat table.

(Anthropologie, $32)

25. Just Add Ice Orchid

Long-lasting and easily maintained, Just Add Ice Orchids are an ideal gift for the low-maintenance plant lover in your life.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

26. Dana Rebecca Single Initial Stud Earring

Third-generation Chicago jeweler Dana (Rebecca) Gordon built her business on the simple but important idea that your jewelry should make you feel as comfortable as your favorite t-shirt and as amazing as your little black dress. This understated initial stud earring does just that.

(Dana Rebecca Designs, $225)

27. MALIN + GOETZ Make It A Double Hand & Body Duo

MALIN+GOETZ has a long-standing reputation of being guided by a "less is more" philosophy when it comes to skincare: less packaging, less (unnecessary) ingredients, less fuss, less waste. It's just a bonus that their products smell amazing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

28. The Sill Potted Succulent Assortment

Eliza Blank founded The Sill in 2012 on the premise that plants make people happy. Passionate about plants, she wanted to help demystify them, make them accessible to non-horticulturists and elevate the experience beyond the local garden supply center.

(The Sill, $55)

29. Riva Paintings Original Jewish Artwork

Long Island-based artist Robyn Rackman creates stunning original Judaica oil paintings. Scroll through her Instagram to see more of her work and commission your own.

(Riva Paintings, prices vary)

30. La Chatelaine Luxury Bar Soap

Triple-milled and made in Provence, France, each soap is enriched with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Argan Oil, Organic Calendula, and Vitamin E to leave your skin feeling cleansed, soft, and moisturized.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

31. Buck Mason California Cashmere Perfect Crew

The perfect blend of a simple, timeless aesthetic and the luxe feel of cashmere, this lightweight crewneck sweater is a cozy essential you'll be tempted to live in.

(Buck Mason, $175)

32. Edible Beauty Gold Rush Eye Cream

The powerful vegan formula of coffee and blueberry extract is gold-star rated — literally. The thick glowy balm features actual gold leaf for a luxurious moment any time of day.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

33. Miranda Bennett Studio Knot Dress

Miranda Bennett Studio is an ethical and sustainable apparel brand based in Austin, TX that participates in the rich legacy of plant dyeing in order to keep chemicals out of our waterways and off our bodies. This knot dress is a classic 'little black dress' that'll be a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come.

(Miranda Bennett Studio, $368)

34. D'Eco Unbreakable Wine Glasses

Stemless, shatterproof, dishwasher-safe. What more could you want in a wine glass?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

35. Google Nest Hub Max

From a sous-chef in the kitchen reading recipes aloud to a personal assistant displaying schedules to a digital photo album adding smiles to any room, the Google Nest is the perfect gift for the smart home enthusiast in your life.

(Target, $99)

36. Allie + Bess Stackable Bracelets

Allie + Bess’ flat, uniform, ethically-sourced signature beads, also called record or vulcanized heishi beads, are crafted by Ghanaian artisans. They have great texture and are available in an extensive array of colors.

(Allie + Bess, $190)

37. Pigmint Arôme Candle Set

Created by two female creatives who felt they spent too much on lackluster-looking and smelling candles, these rich candles will awaken your olfactory senses with the absolute best in scent.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

38. Chinoiserie No. 19 Embroidered Butterfly Velvet Mules

Designed by Cathy Wong, who was raised in British colonized Hong Kong, this refined detail of ancient butterfly design will give any outfit a touch of personality, femininity, and most importantly comfort.

(Chinoiserie No19, $138)

39. Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Star of David Necklace

A timeless piece handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold.

(Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, $325)

40. Aimee Kestenberg Milan Bum Bag

Australian designer Aimee Kestenberg aspires to make life easier for women leading busy and varied lives. This black leather fanny pack, which can be worn myriad ways, does just that.

(Aimee Kestenberg, $128)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram @angiecat86 or email her at andreaz@yourtango.com.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.