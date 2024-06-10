My Best Friend Acquaintance-Zoned Me

I’ve known Sophia for nearly 50 years, but we’ve only been close for less than five. There were times when I thought our friendship might start up again, but it never happened.

Something about me is dangerous or toxic to her, and I’m taking an emotional chance.

We met at Fat Camp when we were 13 years old. She was immediately captivating and was one of the prettiest girls I’d ever seen. She had long dark hair, beautiful eyes, and the face of an angel. Plus, she was an actor who appeared in The Brady Bunch and Apple’s Way — it didn’t get cooler than that.

Her fashion designer father got his big break designing caftans, and after a major sitcom star wore them on her show, everyone wanted one. Because of her father’s connections and access to sample sales, Sophia dressed in all the 1970s trendy teenage gear: Chemin de Fer jeans with their sailor pants flap, tee shirts with naughty sayings, and Korkease platform shoes.

I needed to be friends with her, so I did it the only way I knew; I upped my funny, quickly made her laugh, and became her fat camp bestie.

Overcome with homesickness, my roommate left camp, and Sophia moved in. I was in fashion heaven when she let me wear her clothes. When camp ended, she gave me a T-shirt with a caricature of a blonde starlet's face decorated with rhinestones. I wore that shirt until it was threadbare, and my mother made me throw it away.

I’d wear that shirt today if I could; it expresses my personality perfectly.

Sophia and I wrote and performed sketches for the talent show and pranked stinky campers by anonymously leaving them deodorant, shampoo, and soap. When the counselors knocked on our door for the mandatory morning run, we’d lie and say we’d already gone.

After camp ended, we kept our friendship going with phone calls and letters. She came to San Jose, and my parents did what they could to ensure Sophia had a wonderful time.

I counted the weeks until I could visit her. Finally, Spring Break arrived, and I flew to Los Angeles. Sophia lived in an apartment with her brother, mother, and sister in the heart of Beverly Hills. I couldn’t stop looking at the fancy mansions and wondering which celebrities lived there.

Sophia threw a party with all her children of TV stars' friends — who’s-who of nepo babies. Some were nice, others not so much, and I was as intimidated as if they were the stars, not their parents.

Since I was much more strait-laced than Sophia and her friends, my anxiety rose when everybody at the party started to get stoned and drunk. I freaked out and left the apartment without saying a word to anyone.

The air had a chill as I walked down Wilshire Blvd that night. Since I hadn’t thought things out — only reacted, I didn’t have my jacket, money enough for a hotel room, or a clue of what to do. I found a phone booth and called my childhood friend, Jan, who was living with an aging hippie named Bill but called Cosmo. They came in their beat-up V.W. van, which smelled of old weed and lighter fluid, and took me back to their pad.

The next morning, I went back to Sophia’s. She was on the phone, and without saying a word, she opened her screen door and handed me my suitcase, purse, and sweater.

She didn’t have to say anything; our friendship was finished.