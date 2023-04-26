25 Best Movies Of The 2000s To Watch During Your Next Girls' Night

If you’re a millennial, the 2000s were probably the most influential time of your life. To take you back in time, these girls' night movies from the 2000s are sure to give you the biggest nostalgia of your life.

Kids today will never know just how truly iconic the early 2000s were. In case you forgot, here’s a recap.

Low-rise jeans and Abercrombie & Fitch were the top trends. Everyone was buying their very first cell phone, and some of the most iconic movies were hitting the cinemas. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split up, Britney Spears and Madonna shared a legendary kiss, and everyone was wearing frosted lip gloss.

These were obviously simpler times. We didn’t have influencers to show us how to do our makeup — we just stuck with our tried-and-true Dream Matte Foundation. Hair tutorials were so unnecessary; as long as it was straight or scrunched you knew you looked fab.

But where did all of these crazy trends come from? Why did we ever want to look like that or torture ourselves with low-rise jeans? Probably because we saw it in one of our favorite movies like "Ella Enchanted," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," "Uptown Girls," and "Bridget Jones's Diary."

So, during your next girls' night, set your AIM message to away and enjoy one of the best, girliest movies of the 2000s.

25 Best Girls Night Movies From The 2000s

1. She’s the Man (2006)

This movie is a romantic comedy but it’s more comedy than romantic. Amanda Bynes is absolutely hilarious as she attempts to switch from a girl to a boy and back to a girl throughout the entire movie.

After losing her spot on the soccer team, she impersonates her twin brother for a chance to play at another school. Along the way, she falls in love with a soccer superstar and total hottie, Channing Tatum. There’s just one problem: he thinks she’s a man. Obviously, this leads to some confusion and a hilarious twist of events.

Watch this film when you and your girls want to lighten the mood and laugh all night.

2. John Tucker Must Die (2006)

This movie features some of the most iconic actors and actresses of the 2000s, including Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush and, of course, the ever-so-dreamy Jesse Metcalfe.

Snow plays Kate, an innocent girl that befriends and brings together the most popular girls in school. When they all discover that they've been dating the same high school hunk, John Tucker, they use Kate to get their revenge.

This movie will have you laughing all night and maybe even give you some ideas to get back at your ex.

3. A Cinderella Story (2004)

Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray... Do I even need to say more? The perfect duo comes together in a classic Cinderella manner.

Hilary Duff plays Sam, an outcast that works at the local diner and spends all her free time talking to her chatroom sweetie. Little does she know he's actually the most popular boy in her high school.

This movie really has everything you could ask for: an awesome soundtrack, a great cast, and an adorable love story.

4. Bring It On (2000)

Whether you were a cheerleader or not, you'll love this classic 2000s hit movie. It features a cheerleader standoff between squads led by actresses Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union and makes for the most competitive cheer movie to date.

The cheers, the humor, and the cast are truly iconic. Watch this movie with your sporty girlfriends for all the sass.

5. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway plays Mia, a shy outcast teenager who steals our hearts. Mia is all glasses and frizz until she finds out that she is actually a princess! (Still waiting for this to happen to me). Her life is flipped upside down when she gets the makeover of the decade and takes her place in the royal family.

Watch this when you want an extra boost of happiness and a "dreams do come true" attitude.

6. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

The movie revolves around Jennifer Garner, a girl who dreams of being popular and makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday to be "thirty, flirty, and thriving."

Her dream comes true and she is forced to navigate adulthood while still feeling like a thirteen-year-old. Luckily, she has the help of her childhood BFF and now crush, Mark Ruffalo.

"13 Going on 30" is the best movie to watch if you want to awaken your inner child.

7. Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a beautiful blonde that attends Harvard Law School after getting dumped by her boyfriend. As you've probably already guessed, she is a boss. After submitting the most iconic application video, Elle and her chihuahua head off to Harvard and totally crush it.

Watch "Legally Blonde" when you and your girls want all the career inspo.

8. The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Hilary Duff gives us life in her role as Lizzie McGuire. On an epic school trip to Rome (what school takes trips like this?!?), she accidentally doubles as a pop star sensation and finds true love.

This movie even features awesome songs sung by Duff herself.

9. Freaky Friday (2003)

Lindsay Lohan plays a moody punk rock teenager that, by a weird twist of fate and a fortune cookie, switches bodies with her mother, Jamie Lee Curtis. They hilariously struggle to navigate each other's lives and eventually come together to strengthen their relationship.

Oh, and did I mention Chad Michael Murray plays her crush?

10. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Kate Hudson does the impossible when she gets a man to fall in love with her in ten days. (Seriously, Kate? I can’t even get an average guy from a dating app to ask me out.)

She goes on this journey as an assignment for her job as an experimental magazine writer, but instead falls head over heels in love with her victim, Matthew McConaughey. This chick flick is bound to make you redownload Bumble and forever wish you were as chic as Kate Hudson.

Watch this on a night when you and your friends are looking for the perfect rom-com to make you believe in love again.

11. Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

If you didn't already know, Lindsay Lohan starred in pretty much every 2000s movie. In this one, she plays Lola, a unique teenager that is forced to move with her family from New York City to New Jersey.

She quickly makes a best friend, along with some enemies, and heads off on a journey to party with her favorite band.

This movie has a million twists and turns and will keep you on your toes.

12. New York Minute (2004)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen play polar opposite twins: one a messy drummer chick and the other an A+ student. They become lost in New York and end up finding their way back to each other.

This movie will show you the importance of sisterhood, regardless of how different you might be.

13. Aquamarine (2006)

If this movie wasn't the most monumental thing to happen to your childhood, did you even have one? This movie stars Jojo, Emma Roberts, and Sara Paxton in a mermaid adventure of a lifetime.

Jojo, who plays Hailey, and Emma Roberts, who plays Claire, find a mermaid named Aquamarine in their swimming pool. They are forced to befriend her and help her find true love, all while navigating secretly being a mermaid.

14. Mean Girls (2004)

Does this movie even need an introduction anymore? Probably not — but just in case you somehow have missed this 2000s movie, here it is.

Lindsay Lohan plays a teen girl who moves to America from Africa and attends high school for the first time. She quickly becomes the most popular girl in school. This movie is literally amazing in every way, and you will be laughing the whole time.

Watch this any time, for any mood, because "it's so fetch."

15. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

This movie features four friends with different backgrounds and futures. When they fear their close-knit bond will break, they are blessed with a pair of jeans that magically fits them all.

They send them to each other in the mail all summer with letters containing updates on their life. How wholesome!

16. High School Musical (2006)

Outside of giving us some amazing bops, "High School Musical" also gave us the most iconic couple of all time: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. They are brought together by their love for singing and challenge the school's cliques in a romantic turn of events.

17. Crossroads (2001)

Britney Spears teaches us all about friendship in this whirlwind of a cross-country road trip. Honestly, what can't Britney Spears do?

It's a perfect movie for a girls' night in, where all you want to do is remember how incredible your friendships are.

18. Just My Luck (2006)

This is another one of Lindsay Lohan's staple 2000s films.

In this movie, she plays an extraordinarily lucky girl who loses her luck every time she kisses Mr. Right. Sounds cheesy, but it's quirky and cute in the best ways possible.

She goes on a wild goose chase to figure out what is causing her luck to fail and eventually learns that love wins over luck every time.

This is a great movie to watch when you and your girls want to be reminded that love conquers all.

19. Thirteen (2003)

This movie is wild. There is really no other way to describe it.

It follows two thirteen-year-old girls who experiment with boys and drugs and engage in basically everything possible to get themselves in trouble. It's scary to think these were our icons growing up.

20. A Walk to Remember (2002)

This movie will give you all the feels and make you ugly cry.

Christian good girl Mandy Moore falls in love with the high school bad boy, all while secretly having terminal cancer. I think you know where this is going. (Please don't watch this without tissues.)

21. The Girl Next Door (2004)

An average high school boy who is a little shy befriends and falls in love with his new next-door neighbor. Little does he know that she is secretly an adult film star.

This movie is definitely a wild ride and so not what my life was like at sixteen.

22. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

This movie is easily the most relatable on the list due to its focus on how hard relationships are, especially for women.

The movie follows multiple women at different stages in their relationships, on their hunt for true love. It's brutally honest and showcases how, more often than not, we kiss a lot of frogs and send a lot of unanswered texts before finding the one.

If you or one of your friends is single or going through a breakup, this movie will help you regain hope in the journey while still keeping a realistic mindset.

23. Sugar & Spice (2001)

A group of sassy teenagers plans to rob a store after finding out that one of them is pregnant and needs money. Were they successful? You'll just have to watch to find out.

24. What a Girl Wants (2003)

Amanda Bynes slays in this movie as a typical American teenager who finds out her father is secretly British royalty. She shows us the meaning of staying true to yourself and also shares a couple of kisses with a super cute babe.

25. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

This movie is hilarious because it basically makes fun of every teen movie ever made. You will be cracking up and maybe feeling silly for having watched so many teen movies that you understand every joke.

If your night isn't going great, this movie will cheer up you and your girls.

Lindsey Matthews is a writer and former YourTango contributor whose work focuses on relationships, entertainment, and pop culture. Her work has been featured in AFAR, Business Insider, MSN, INSIDER, SFGate, Yahoo, Slate and more.