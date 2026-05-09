In our youth-obsessed culture, many women feel the pressure to stay as young-looking as possible for as long as possible.

Sadly, this pressure can lead some women to take drastic measures such as Botox, fillers, or plastic surgery. Zero judgment, of course — every person should do what makes them feel their best — but many of these procedures can be dangerous, excessive, or turn out badly, leaving the woman regretting such a desperate move. In my opinion, the most beautiful women are those who choose to age gracefully and embrace their femininity and power.

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I like knowing that age is something that is natural and happens to us all, yet I can stand firm in the knowledge that with age comes wisdom, humor, and a comfort level in my own skin that was not available to me when I was in my twenties. I don't know about you, but it gives me confidence and a sense of friskiness and adventure.

The most confident, classy women over 50 usually have one thing in common: they've chosen to be at peace with aging

Rodrigo Rodrigues | WOLF Λ R T / Unsplash

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I was talking to a friend of mine the other day who had just turned 65. She explained that she now gets Medicare, so she no longer has to pay the almost $800 per month premium for health insurance. She is also getting Social Security. "I never knew how many perks there would be to getting old," she laughed.

A sense of humor definitely helps as we witness the changes in our faces staring back at us in the mirror. Speaker and author Rita Davenport used to say, "To avoid noticing wrinkles when looking in a compact mirror, just smile and move your head around a lot!"

Perhaps the gracefully aging beauty look is becoming a trend? At 64, Jessica Lange was the face for Marc Jacobs. At 68, actress Charlotte Rampling was the face of NARS; François Nars, the brand's founder and creative director, shot his muse in fabulous black-and-white, portrait-style images.

I just adore model Carmen Dell'Orefice. She landed her first Vogue cover at age 15, and at age 94, is still landing covers. The world's "oldest working model" shows no signs of slowing down, even after a double-knee replacement surgery. Carmen continues to pose for big-name brands like Rolex and even struts her stuff on the catwalk.

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Models aged 50 plus are in demand, as Baby Boomers want to see someone who looks like them

The Los Angeles Times stated companies didn't suddenly become smitten with stretch marks. The trend is driven by the $2-trillion spending power of Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, who make up 26% of the population. After all, what middle-aged woman wants to buy moisturizer from a model who's too young to order a martini?

It looks like the sky is the limit as long as we take care of ourselves. Before she died at the stunning age of 101, Tao Porchon-Lynch was a master yoga teacher, author, and award-winning world-class ballroom dancer.

Tao was a living advertisement for how to tap into our human potential. She was unique in her ability to overcome the effects of aging to control her body and mind in harmony with Yoga's principles. Tao's philosophy is, "There is nothing we cannot do if we harness the power within us. I'm going to teach yoga until I can't breathe anymore. Then I'll just fly away to the next planet. I just love yoga, it brightens my day and makes everybody smile."

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What were some of Tao's secrets, you might be wondering? She says that she followed a vegetarian diet, eating small meals throughout the day, and did what she loved. She learned that finding your passion is related to inner happiness and that never giving up is essential for everlasting happiness. Wisdom for all ages.

Marla Materson is an award-winning author, spiritual life coach, matchmaker, energy healer, and intuitive reader.