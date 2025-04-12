5 Strange Behaviors That Perplex Women Most About Men, According To Psychology

We often hear about how difficult it is for men to understand women — usually leading to jokes about men wishing didn’t have to learn to read minds to understand women better. But there are just as many behaviors that women struggle to understand, too.

Here are the strange behaviors that perplex women most about men:

1. The need to always get the job done

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Men are always looking for the point because the quicker they can get to the point, the quicker they can get the result, the goal, or the touchdown. Ultimately it’s up to the man to reach the goal efficiently so that he could have internal peace of mind.

And that means he won’t always have a lot to tell you at the end of the day, he won’t always have a whole collection of fancy gossip.

Men just want to get the job done, because it may just keep them up at night knowing that they haven't completed their mission.

Advertisement

2. Refusal to make a big deal about anything

fizkes / Shutterstock

To score the touchdown, to complete the mission, to change the world — men have to take gigantic missions and turn them into bite-size pieces so that he doesn’t feel overwhelmed. By making things small, they become accomplishable.

That’s why, sometimes, men don't like to make big deal out of things. They just get on with their lives. Whereas women living in their feminine tend to do the opposite. They make small things big, so they can fully feel their emotions.

Feminine energy lives in the flow of emotions because to the feminine, emotion is life. The better you can be attuned to your emotions, the better you can nurture life.

Research suggests that men's tendency to downplay emotions and not make a big deal can confuse women due to differing communication styles and emotional expression expectations. This leads to misinterpretations and misunderstandings in relationships.

Advertisement

3. Pushing down feelings and emotions

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Why doesn’t he have any feelings about this? Why does he look so blank? As a feminine soul, it’s easy to be affected by emotions, as they come and go like the waves in the ocean. Men see emotions as a burden — a hurdle to completing their mission. You can’t be in the middle of a buffalo hunt whilst feeling sad, angry, or even joyous.

That, of course, doesn’t mean men don’t have emotions. Au contraire, men tend to block out emotions for the sake of their mission. But oftentimes, when they are out of that mode, they need emotional stimulation more than women to feel alive.

Remember, just like women, men also have both masculine and feminine parts of their souls. The only difference is our center of gravity per se. Men suppressing emotions can confuse women due to societal expectations, differences in how men and women express feelings, and variations in how they respond to stress.

An article published by The Centre for Male Psychology explained that men are often socialized to suppress emotions, while women are encouraged to express them, leading to communication gaps and misunderstandings. Additionally, biological factors, such as hormone levels and brain structures, influence how men and women react to stress and regulate emotions.

Advertisement

4. Pulling away or disappearing suddenly

StockPhotoDirectors / Shutterstock

Wait: that doesn’t mean men don’t want relationships. It means that when men are in their zone (imagine them hunting wild boars), they are in no condition to be aware of the relationships around them.

That’s why men pull away, disappear, or go into their man caves; all these behaviors are an indication of their instincts kicking in. That’s what is intuitive for men.

It is often the feminine energy that draws men into the realm of an intimate loving relationship. As I always say, an intimate relationship is a feminine domain.

Men pulling away can confuse women because it often stems from underlying fears, insecurities, or a need for space. A 2020 study explained that this can be misinterpreted as a lack of interest or commitment, leading to emotional distress.

Advertisement

5. Not needing love for intimacy

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

For men, intimacy and love are completely different worlds, and they take up completely different parts of the brain. That doesn’t mean they can’t overlap. When a man falls in love, intimacy, and love do come together.

By default, most men intuitively understand that intimacy is just intimacy. Love is love. He could be physical with women for years and not feel an ounce of love.

However, when a man is in love, then he has easier access to both energies. Otherwise, if he was only in his own energy, he could and would never connect with a woman in her feminine.

If you are a woman reading this, then my hope is for you to really start to understand the male perspective, because the more understanding and awareness you have, the more value you can bring to the table in every single interaction with men.

Renee Wade is a writer, coach, and the founder of The Feminine Woman.

Advertisement