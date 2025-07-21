7 Behaviors Of People Who Stay Sharp As A Whip, No Matter Their Age

The process of maintaining your mental sharpness is as varied as we each are unique. It's important to remember that it's not entirely about ticking off boxes on a checklist but when you hold a positive outlook on change, adopting the right behaviors becomes easier.

Aging doesn't necessarily mean that our minds have to slow down. The people who remain sharp don't just get lucky; they have certain behaviors that keep their brains churning.

Here are seven behaviors of people who stay sharp as a whip, no matter their age:

1. Understand that thoughts aren't facts

Thoughts are just thoughts. They are not instructions, gospels, truths, or rules to live by. Your mind throws them up to guide you, but you don’t need to take them all so seriously.

They can be used to plan and envision healthy futures. But they don’t need to represent truth. Doubtful thoughts are not truths.

2. See the value of being rejected

Getting rejected needs only sting if you view it as’ rejection.’ But if you can view someone’s no as information, it’s an entirely different ballgame. You need data to progress in the game of life.

Yeses, as well as nos, are all pieces of information you need so you can make improved decisions going forward. What if you needed more ‘rejections’ to succeed?

Rejection triggers a powerful emotional response in the brain, activating areas associated with physical pain. This deep-rooted response stems from our innate need for social connection and acceptance. However, a recent study explained that recognizing that rejection is a natural and often unavoidable part of life is the first step towards managing its impact.

3. Consume clean

Unfortunately, in life, there is a bit of a trade-off between enjoying continual short-term pleasure and suffering the effects of doing this in excess.

Too many stimulants, processed food, sugars, and crappy vices might feel good in the moment, but the price we pay is a body in imbalance. Imbalanced bodies are more vulnerable to the fear of rejection. Healthy, unstimulated bodies are calmer and help us be more courageous.

4. Refuse to tolerate insecure thoughts

We all have insecure thoughts, no matter how seemingly confident we are on the outside. The difference is how willing we are to turn towards these thoughts, rather than to turn away back to what is more relevant for you.

Agree with yourself, right now, that you will no longer tolerate thoughts that bring you down. If they make you feel bad, that’s all you need to know. Mentally say: ‘yeah, no thanks, pass.’ Let that thought float past. Move on. Focus on the now.

Research suggests that actively challenging and not tolerating insecure thoughts can be beneficial for mental well-being. While suppression, in some instances, has shown promise in reducing the intensity of negative thoughts, the evidence favors a more active, engaged approach. This involves confronting, questioning, and re-framing these thoughts rather than passively letting them take root or trying to ignore them altogether.

5. Protect their self-worth from outside opinions

This is the million-dollar concern for most. Through school, upbringing, and society, we believe that others can indeed diminish our self-esteem. The illusion checks out.

It hurt when Johnny said something mean to us in Math class. But what was happening was that you were reacting to your perception of the situation. Johnny was just projecting his insecurities onto you.

You were not harmed. It just felt like you were. Self-esteem is an illusion maintained by our thoughts. It is not physical. See this; that your ‘self’ too is an illusion. You can’t be touched. You have the power to be exposed.

6. Practice relentless self-compassion

Self-compassion is like blasting sunlight on a patch of skin that hasn’t absorbed Vitamin D in years. Be your supportive life coach at every step of the way. Forgive yourself for those moments for which you berated yourself.

When you feel fear in the face of potential rejection, guess what? You’re a freaking human being who cares. You’re not a mess up. You give a darn. Hold your head high.

Being relentlessly self-compassionate creates a healthier, more supportive relationship with oneself, leading to greater well-being, resilience, and positive engagement with the world. A 2017 study found that it involves treating oneself with kindness and understanding, recognizing the shared nature of human suffering, and maintaining a balanced awareness of emotions.

7. Lean into what makes them cringe

You won’t truly be free of that icky feeling in the face of potential criticism from others until you expose yourself to these situations.

I used to be scared of my own shadow, and mainly of other people. Over time, I just desensitized myself to this by talking to more people, becoming a coach, and writing in public every day.

Writing boldly is one of the best ways to actively open yourself up to criticism , not to break yourself down, but to become strong, and, ultimately, immune to criticism and perceived rejection. Writing is one of the most powerful habits for developing self-confidence like this.

