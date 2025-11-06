There are two types of people in this world: givers and takers. We all recognize the latter because they latch on to good people, taking what they can and offering nothing in return. But givers are a different story. They are helpful and resourceful, going above and beyond to help others in their times of need, even at their own expense.

What is a savior complex? A savior complex can be a good or bad thing, depending on the motivations behind it. Though helping others is good for your health, needing to do it to feel good about yourself is not. People with a savior complex believe they have a calling to help others. They think it is a responsibility rather than an option.

People who play savior do it for different reasons. Some genuinely want to help others and feel a sense of purpose when volunteering their time and resources. Then, some people adopt a savior complex for their own self-interests. They want praise, power, or believe that saving others makes them more valuable, and their assistance does more harm than good. But how do you know which one you are?

These 8 behaviors totally expose someone with a serious savior complex:

1. They have a strong desire to help people

Wanting to help people is not a dead giveaway for a savior complex. Everyone should strive to help others where they can. However, if you put yourself at risk or volunteer excessively, you may have a savior complex. If giving of yourself is interfering with the priorities you should have in life, it can become a problem for you, the people you love, and even those you want to help.

2. Their self-worth is dependent on being needed

Helping others should be an act of love. If your self-esteem is based on being needed by others, you may go to extreme lengths to do it. Everyone wants to feel worthy and have high self-esteem, but craving adulation and admiration constantly could be a sign that you have a savior complex and are doing it for the wrong reasons.

According to a 2023 study, this dynamic creates an imbalanced, one-sided relationship built on rescuing rather than mutual respect. Without healthy boundaries, the relationship can become strained and toxic over time.

3. They are codependent

Two codependent people feel as if they need each other to survive and thrive in life. If you believe you are vital to the needs of another person outside of your small children, you may have a savior complex. When you are codependent, you will always be looking to save others; however, you’d be willing to take on the charity cases of strangers if they make you feel needed.

4. They believe their way is the best way

People with a savior complex think they know how to navigate life’s obstacles better than anyone else. They are always ready with just the right answer to save the day. If this is you, there will be times when you think you are helping others when you aren’t. You could give out the wrong information and cause irreparable damage. You are blinded by your desire to be the hero.

Believing you know what's best for someone else implies that your way of thinking or doing things is superior. Research has suggested that this can lead to a controlling dynamic where the person being helped is treated like a project rather than an equal.

5. They want power at all costs

People with a savior complex will go to the ends of the earth to get the power and praise they need. Even then, their satisfaction doesn’t last long. At first, they really just want to be of service, but as the appreciation pours in, it gives them a sense of power. Even when they don’t want to help, they do it to get a dose of the influence they so greatly crave.

A person might start with good intentions but find themselves needing the power and self-worth that comes from being needed by others, eventually focusing solely on the power itself rather than the person they are helping. Research has suggested that it can also be rooted in a deep-seated need for control and a way to manage anxiety.

6. They are attracted to people who need rescuing

Those with a savior complex need vulnerable people around them to enable them to live out their knight in shining armor fantasies. Like peanut butter needs jelly, saviors need people to rescue. You are drawn to the long-suffering and believe you are the one thing that can turn their life around.

People with low self-esteem may seek out troubled partners to feel good about themselves. Experts have found that this is because, by saving someone, they get a sense of purpose, validation, and control that they lack internally.

7. They always have a solution

Sometimes people just want to be heard. They don’t need an answer to their problem. They simply need someone to listen without judgment. As a savior, that’s not your style. You find it hard to sit and listen when you, of course, have the perfect solution to their issue. You see yourself as a fixer and can’t seem to just be a shoulder to cry on.

A person with a savior complex often struggles to accept that some problems, like grief, don't have immediate solutions. A 2021 study concluded that this can lead to frustration and a sense of failure when they are unable to "fix" everything.

8. They try to change people

For someone with a savior complex, if you’d just listen to them, you’d have the perfect life plan. Saviors believe they have magical powers to influence others, and no one is immune to their suggestions.

Someone with a savior complex might suggest a career change, a hobby, or even a diet if they believe it would benefit you, thereby giving them the credit they undoubtedly deserve. If you’ve taken a long, hard look at yourself and recognized that you have a savior complex, there are things you can do to overcome it.

Start by listening instead of acting. Fight the urge to offer your assistance or input, especially if it was not directly requested. Wait until someone asks before jumping in with all the right solutions. Let go of the need to control others. Understand that the only thing in this world that you have absolute authority over is yourself.

If you are still having trouble letting go of the need to rescue other people, talk to a licensed therapist. It can help you work through your savior complex to develop your self-esteem, move past trauma, and have healthier relationships.

