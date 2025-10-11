Bartenders Upset That Gen Z's Tipping Habits Are Way Worse Than Previous Generations

A Bankrate survey found that compared to previous generations, Gen Z is the least likely to tip, and when they do, they don't tip much. This tipping trend is primarily impacting bartenders who are starting to feel the economic pinch since most of their customers are Gen Z.

Debates regarding tipping are nothing new. But for the most part, people understand that, despite tipping screens in nearly every business imaginable, tipping is necessary in the service industry, specifically restaurants and bars. That seems to be changing with Gen Z, however, and bartenders are not happy.

Bartenders are upset with Gen Z's tipping habits.

Tijana Simic | Shutterstock

Before understanding what is considered to be a bad tip, it's important to know what a good one is. Derek Brown, the co-founder of the hospitality group Drink Company, told Fox News that a 20% tip is the right amount. "If you get poor service," he said, "maybe you knock it down to 18 percent." But essentially, reaching at least 20% is worth it because these workers, he argued, are putting in an effort.

The Bankrate survey shared that only 43% of Gen Zers and 61% of millennials always tip at sit-down restaurants, compared to 83% of Gen Xers and 84% of baby boomers. But when it comes to leaving a good 20% tip, the numbers are even lower. Only 35% of all Americans say they typically tip at least 20% at sit-down restaurants. Gen Z ranked far lower, with only 16% saying they give that percentage.

Being stingy with tips hurts the servers and bartenders.

Bartender pay is not the same as server pay, because different states and establishments offer different pay structures. Some states, like Washington, mandate a minimum wage for bartenders, currently $16.66. Others offer a base pay that reflects the federal minimum wage for tipped employees at $2.13 per hour. However, tipped employees must earn at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

It's all a bit confusing, which is why tipping has become exhausting for most people. Add to that the fact that businesses that have no business asking for tips have now made it standard practice. But as Brown noted to Fox News, skimping on servers and bartenders doesn't exactly convey the sentiment that people are tired of being asked to pay more at every turn. "You're spending eight to 10 hours on your feet, you're making hundreds and hundreds of drinks for people, and then to have somebody stiff you on a tip is just terrible," Brown said. "So tip your bartender 20% across the board, always."

Bartenders agree, and they are speaking up about it. "I'm impressed with people when they tip more than 15%," Elliott Rightmire, a bartender at Royal Exchange who is Gen Z himself, told the San Francisco Standard. Bartender Brit Wolfe Wilson told the outlet that this trend of small tips is recent. "Even five years ago," she said, "young people would still be kind of generous. Now they're definitely skimping on tips."

Tipping fatigue is impacting the service industry.

Although, as Brown explained, tips show respect for a bartender and are a way to thank them for their work, some people are just fed up with the practice in general. According to the Bankrate survey, 63% of adults have a negative view of tipping. Another interesting fact is that 41% said that tipping culture has gotten out of control. And that's most likely where the root of the tipping problem for bartenders lies.

People are being asked to tip more often. For instance, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey that found 72% of U.S. adults said tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago. With smartphones that can process card transactions, nearly any establishment can now include a tipping option on the screen.

Dubbed tipping fatigue, people have pretty much had it. From self-checkout to retail experiences, every screen has a tip option even when no actual service is provided. There are entire subreddits dedicated to discussing the absurdity of it all. Ultimately, that fatigue is bleeding into the service industry, and it's impacting the people who actually depend on tips for their earnings.

It's no longer about tipping for good service anymore. Tipping is viewed as a money grab, and how could it not be? When the person paying has no idea who or where their tips go, that irritation becomes anger toward the entire code of conduct. It's important to remember, however, that leaving "no tip" at the pharmacy is the right thing to do. Leaving "no tip" at the local watering hole definitely isn't.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.