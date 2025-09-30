Bartender Who Depends On Tips For A Living Says She's 'Done' Tipping 20% For Everything

A bartender who depends on tips for a living shared on Reddit that she's tired of feeling like she has to tip 20% for everything. Tipping has always been somewhat of a controversial topic. Some think that giving a tip allows them to compensate the worker appropriately for the service they receive, and others think the business should just pay their workers a consistent wage and do away with tipping completely.

Advertisement

No matter which side you're on, most of us can agree that tipping culture may have started going too far. Even those who work in the service industry think we shouldn't feel pressured to tip for everything.

A bartender who depends on tips said she's becoming 'stingier' with tipping.

In a Reddit post, a woman explained that she bartends for a living, and tips make up a good amount of her income. She works in a craft cocktail bar, which she said is a very involved job that requires a high level of service and knowledge, adding, "I have to interact with guests for long periods of time, and make knowledgeable recommendations based on preferences and the fresh ingredients we have on hand."

Advertisement

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Since she works hard for her tips, the bartender explained that she's "done tipping 20 percent for everything. She claimed, "It seems like nowadays I turn around and everyone wants a tip. A tip at the local shops, a tip shopping online."

She clarified in the comments that, even though she typically prefers to cook or make drinks at home to save money, "We go out on a date every two or three weeks at a favorite restaurant and tip upwards of 25 percent because the service is great."

Advertisement

Commenters agreed that tipping culture has gotten out of hand.

Tipping was intended to be a gesture of appreciation from the customer to workers who provide a specific service or skill. Many think that tipping should be reserved solely for table service at restaurants.

"I’ve absolutely decided to stop tipping unless it’s a sitdown restaurant or a bar," one user wrote. "I don’t tip at the mall. I don’t tip at the food court. I don’t tip at drive-through. I don’t tip at the coffee shop. I will tip delivery people and drivers. But I hold back on the tip for delivery people, until the order is delivered. And then I will tip extra once it arrives."

While some were in agreement with the bartender taking an anti-tipping stance, others bashed her position, calling her a "prima donna." Most felt that, regardless of your feelings regarding tipping culture, waitstaff often make a very low hourly wage, even $2-3 in some states. They rely on tips to make up most of their paycheck, like this bartender does.

Advertisement

Americans are feeling more negatively towards tipping every year.

Consumer financial service Bankrate conducted a survey to find out exactly how people feel about tipping in 2025. Almost two-thirds of Americans (63%) reported having at least one negative view towards tipping.

lunopark | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Participants felt that businesses should pay their employees more so they don't have to rely on tips, and that they are annoyed by pre-selected tip screens. Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman explained, "The high cost of living is a headwind, and many people resent all of the tip creep that has occurred in recent years, with us being asked for tips in previously unconventional settings."

However, people who do tip for certain services are starting to do so more consistently. Rossman stated, "While more Americans are complaining about tipping, the frequency of tipping is stabilizing after declining steadily in recent years."

Of course, tipping is always at the discretion of the customer, but it can be a much-appreciated gesture for a worker who has provided great service. Many work hard to ensure you have a fantastic experience, despite how difficult it can be working in the service industry.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.