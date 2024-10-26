Baristas Leave Heartfelt Messages On A DoorDasher’s Coffee For Months Hoping He’ll Come To Visit Them

Grand gestures often get the most attention, but the truth is, small acts of kindness make the biggest impact.

In a world that can sometimes feel overshadowed by violence and negativity, one cafe's baristas made it their mission to leave endearing notes on a regular DoorDasher’s orders for months to spread kindness in hopes he would eventually come to visit.

The baristas took to TikTok to share their sweet story of making a connection with a regular after months of leaving heartfelt notes.

Working in the service industry has its challenges and setbacks, but one of the best ways to find fulfillment is through fostering connections with the local community.

One 18-year-old barista named Danielle from Maple Street Biscuit Company took to TikTok to share her staff’s experience of encouraging a DoorDasher named Sheldon to visit their restaurant after regularly receiving unique drink orders from him.

“We decided to treat him and leave kind messages on his orders,” Danielle wrote in her post.

For months, the staff wrote sweet messages on his coffee cups and to-go boxes, such as “We love Sheldon” and “Sheldon rocks.”

“I began to give up hope fearing he wouldn’t come visit before I leave for college,” she wrote. But Sheldon did arrive and Danielle shared photos of her and the staff smiling with their newfound friend.

Her experience shed light on how small efforts to make someone smile can make a huge impact in their life. Sheldon willingly came into the restaurant to meet the sweet staff, who went the extra mile to leave kind messages for him on each of his orders.

In a country swayed by individualistic culture, an emphasis on connection is the answer to bringing our communities together.

While many establishments typically focus on getting orders out as fast as they can and don’t necessarily prioritize personal connections with their customers, others believe cultivating these connections within their community is key to making an impact.

In fact, Maple Street Biscuit Company’s mantra is, “Help people. Serve others. Be a part of the community.”

With this approach, the franchise has expanded to over 10 states since its first location in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2012.

As demonstrated by Danielle and the rest of the staff’s efforts, community outreach is a crucial element to their success. Raising awareness of their endearing acts of kindness on social media is further inspiring compassion in individuals around the country.

“This made me cry because this is so sweet,” someone commented on the post. “People being people and just having fun with each other is so heartwarming.”

Despite much of the chaos and loneliness that surrounds our country’s communities on a regular basis, it’s important to avoid taking ourselves too seriously and prioritize the fun and light-hearted connections we can make with others.

As humans, we need to remember how small acts of kindness can truly make a difference in our culture.

In recent years, likely due to the effects of inflation, the poor job market, and ongoing technology and social media developments, our society has collectively become increasingly focused inward, adopting hyper-individualistic values and forgetting the importance of community.

"Making healthy connections goes beyond simply avoiding feelings of loneliness and isolation," according to BerkeleyExecEd. "Our relationships impact all dimensions of our well-being, including physical and mental health and our ability to flourish at work and in every other facet of life."

Fortunately, as displayed by Maple Street Biscuit Company staff, countless individuals around the country and the world consistently make an effort to interact and connect with their communities, making an impact one connection at a time.

Life may not be easy, but we can make the journey much more meaningful and enjoyable when we choose to prioritize our connections.

It’s important to remember that people need people; even a small act of kindness to a stranger can go a long way.

