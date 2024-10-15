Grateful Customer Returns To The Grocery Store To Give Flowers To The Cashier Who 'Comforted' Him In His Darkest Hours

When someone is going through a hard time, the kindness of strangers can mean a lot.

That’s what one grocery store customer found when he had a medical incident in the middle of the store, and a cashier was on hand to help. He was so moved by the helping hand that he returned with gifts for the kind worker.

The grateful customer returned to the grocery store to give flowers to the cashier who helped him when he fainted.

The TikTok content creator known as @bigdairy shared the scary experience he had in a local grocery store on the platform. He also explained how much it meant that one of the cashiers was there to help him.

The video first showed him outside of the store, preparing a bouquet of flowers to be handed off.

“Two days ago, I fainted in the checkout of the grocery store, and today I’m taking flowers to the cashier who helped me because I had never passed out in public before, and what a scary experience it was,” he said.

“This woman killed it,” he continued. “She comforted me in my darkest hours.”

The video then cut to the man inside of the store, handing off the flowers to his new friend. “These are for you,” he said to the woman. “Um, Monday, I passed out in here and you, like, saved me.”

“Oh, well, thank you,” the cashier responded in surprise.

“So, I wanted to bring you some flowers,” he continued.

“You’re so sweet!” she exclaimed.

The man smiled and continued on. “It was a very scary moment for me and you, like, came around to help me, so I just wanted to bring you some flowers. I really appreciate it. I hope you have a good rest of your day,” he finished.

In another video posted a few days earlier, the man showed off the jug of milk that “broke [his] fall.” It had a hole near the bottom, presumably where he hit it.

This man is far from the only person who has fainted in a grocery store.

It’s certainly not every day that you see someone pass out at the grocery store; however, it may be more common than one would expect. Several TikTok commenters replied to the man’s video and said they had found themselves in similar situations in the past.

“I’ve also passed out in a checkout line,” someone admitted. “I should have brought the girl flowers … She came around the register and caught me.”

“This happened to me at work,” another person who seemed to be a cashier said. “The guy cracked his head on our card reader, and he came back the next day to hug me, but it was the scariest thing ever.”

A third person shared, “I fainted in the checkout line of a San Francisco Walgreens once, and everyone just stared at me.”

Fainting in the checkout line or anywhere in the grocery store could be linked to something called ‘supermarket syndrome.’

The Vestibular Disorders Association discussed the term “supermarket syndrome” on their website. Basically, it means that dizziness can be caused by how “overwhelming” a supermarket is.

“The maze of tall shelves, the bright lights, patterns on the floor, the overwhelming selection of items, bending down or turning your head to scan for the items you need can take a lot of energy to navigate,” they said.

“Visually induced dizziness is an umbrella term for a group of symptoms that result from some vestibular disorders," they continued. "It can also be referred to as visual vertigo, space and motion discomfort, supermarket syndrome, or visual-vestibular mismatch."

In theory, a grocery store can be so overstimulating that it could cause someone to pass out. While there’s no way of knowing exactly what happened to the man who made this TikTok, it’s entirely possible that “supermarket syndrome” could be to blame.

Thankfully, there are kind cashiers out there who are willing to help when faced with a fainting customer.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.