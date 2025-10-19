The Art Of Making A Good Impression: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Charming People

Although the chances of anything completely disastrous happening on your first meeting with anyone are unlikely, there are definitely things to avoid when meeting new people. You want to be your authentic self, but you also want to make sure you are at your best, charming behavior. Sometimes being too quiet is worse than talking too much — you don't want them to think you're uncomfortable.

There is so much that goes into getting along with someone new. Especially after that first initial introduction, you want to feel confident going into anything new together. It really all depends on the people and what their expectations are. They might make you feel super warm and cozy on your first meeting, but if not, it is an uphill battle on the journey to making someone, especially someone's parents, fall head over heels for you.

Here are six simple habits of naturally charming people:

1. They never use their cell phone at dinner

One of the biggest pet peeves of people is when people are on their cell phones, especially during important dinners. Regardless of whether you are out to eat or at their home, never whip out your cell phone to take a call or check a text.

Unless it is an emergency or they ask to see pictures from your recent summer vacation, keep your cell phone in your purse or pocket. This sounds simple, but especially when first meeting someone, it's crucial to be present and let them know you are interested in what they are saying.

2. They find common ground

Before going to a get-together, ask your friend for some things that this new person enjoys. Maybe they're super into gardening, or they're an avid outdoorsman? Even if you aren't sure on the ins and outs of their favorite pastimes, it can be helpful to bring them up during one-on-one conversations.

If there is an awkward silence, try asking them if they've planted any new vegetables lately, or ask them where their favorite hiking destination is. Finding some common ground and expressing interest in things that they are passionate about will help them open up to you.

Research on the similarity-attraction effect explains that people are attracted to those who are similar to them. Even perceived similarity, even if not factually true, has a powerful effect on liking.

3. They always say 'please' and 'thank you'

Manners are everything. This may sound obvious, but it can be easy to forget to say please, thank you, you're welcome, and I appreciate it when you start to feel more comfortable. Manners never go out of style, and you will never get points taken off for being polite. If someone gets you a gift that you may not love, still act like you appreciate the gesture more than anything, and that you will put the gift to good use.

Relationship expert Shannon Tebb noted that offering to help with dishes and being a little more hands-on also makes a big difference. If you're meeting someone's parents for the first time, "It’s about bonding. So don’t sit there in the corner. Take action, thank them, and show up with a bottle of wine. Show them that you're putting in the effort in getting to know them and becoming involved," said Tebb.

Gratitude is a social-bonding emotion that strengthens relationships. The find, remind, and bind theory suggests that expressing gratitude helps initiate new relationships, reminds people of existing positive ones, and promotes investment in those relationships.

4. They don't stir up drama

You are bound to get into arguments with people, but it is not your place to tell others. Leave any drama at home and try not to mention any past fights you have had. Positive memories are more important to share than the negative ones.

In new or platonic relationships, less personal disclosure can increase liking, a concept research describes as the lure of ambiguity. By avoiding oversharing, you allow a relationship to build on more neutral, low-stakes interactions before moving toward deeper intimacy.

5. They are their authentic selves

While you may be stressing and starting to think of everything you have to do to impress people, the best thing you can do is be genuine. Don't be fake nice and laugh at everything they say.

Joke around and laugh at the things you would normally think are funny. Have conversations you would feel comfortable talking about with your own parents. People can see right through fake people; they have a sixth sense when it comes to seeing who's real and honest.

Authenticity is linked to greater self-worth, optimism, and satisfaction with life, one study found. When you are confident in yourself, this confidence is radiated to others, which invites them to trust you as well.

6. They talk to people in a respectful way

While it is important to be respectful, it is also important to treat others with the respect you would want. They had lives and were young once, too, and they would love to tell you about it.

Engaging with people in an open, respectful, and reciprocal manner, leads to more positive impressions than communicating like an authoritarian warden. Research on impression formation shows that individuals form judgments based on communication cues, and a communal, engaged style signals competence, likeability, and trustworthiness.

Ask them about their first jobs or where they went to school. Ask them about their first date or where they met. Making them feel important is crucial to getting along and making connections.

